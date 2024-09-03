Dubai, UAE — Emirates Safety Laboratory (ESL) and Dubai Acoustic Research Laboratory (DARL) today announces a strategic partnership aimed at advancing safety standards in the region. This landmark collaboration, endorsed by Dubai Civil Defence, represents a significant step in testing and certification protocols, ensuring strict compliance with the mandatory Dubai Building Code throughout the construction industry.

By combining ESL's proficiency in fire testing and certification with DARL's excellence in acoustic research and solutions, this partnership will deliver comprehensive international code-compliance solutions tailored to the unique needs of the construction industry in the UAE and across the GCC. Offerings include a comprehensive suite of services such as architectural acoustics, noise and vibration engineering consultancy, certification for construction systems (sound insulation and absorption), impact testing and analysis, along with construction and environmental noise and vibration surveying, monitoring, and assessment—all tailored to meet the specific needs of commercial, residential, hospitality, industrial, healthcare, public buildings, events and entertainment venues, transportation, and infrastructure projects.

The announcement marks the first official collaboration between (Dubai Civil Defence’s Emirates Safety Laboratory), and an accredited acoustic testing and certification facility which is recognised locally, nationally and internationally. The partnership will further solidify Dubai’s reputation as one of the world’s top cities to live in, while enhancing the quality of life within its highly urbanised environment.

Speaking of the partnership, David Campbell, General Manager of Dubai Civil Defence’s Emirates Safety Laboratory, said: "This partnership represents a fusion of trust, integrity, innovation and expertise, reinforcing our commitment to safeguarding lives and property towards the UAE and Dubai being one of the safest countries and cities in the world. By harnessing our collective strengths and resources, we aim to set new benchmarks for testing and certification compliance excellence in the region for a safer and more sustainable future."

For his part, Paul Schwarz, Technical & Managing Director of Dubai Acoustic Research Laboratory, echoed David Campbell’s sentiments, adding: "Controlling noise plays a crucial role in enhancing sustainability, health and the well-being in various environments. Through this collaboration, we look forward to leveraging our research insights to create acoustic solutions that optimise safety and comfort for individuals and communities."

Through the course of the partnership, both parties will work closely with regulatory authorities and industry stakeholders to further develop innovative fire and acoustic protocols and standards. By aligning with the vision of Dubai Civil Defence to foster a safer and more resilient society, this partnership aims to contribute significantly to the overarching goal of ensuring the well-being of residents and visitors in the UAE.

For more information about Emirates Safety Laboratory and Dubai Acoustic Research Laboratory, visit

www.eslglobal.com, www.darl.ae.

About Emirates Safety Laboratory (ESL):

Emirates Safety Laboratory (ESL) is an internationally accredited third-party Testing Laboratory and Certification Body specialising in the fire safety for construction products and building materials.

ESL is here for the long term to facilitate market access to local, regional and global entities by providing conformity assessment activities and ensuring safety and compliance.

About Dubai Acoustic Research Laboratory (DARL):

Dubai Acoustic Research Laboratory (DARL) is a premier research institution specialising in acoustic research, testing, certification and consultancy services. DARL is committed to enhancing acoustic environments and promoting appropriate acoustic environments in which we work and live for a sustainable development.