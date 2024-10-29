This reinstatement will allow more than 220,400 passengers to travel between Dubai and Adelaide per year – connecting passengers to over 140 destinations worldwide.

Dubai, UAE - Emirates has relaunched its daily service between Adelaide and Dubai, flying a Boeing 777-200LR between both cities. The reinstated service offers passengers over 4,200 weekly seats between Dubai and the South Australian capital.

The Boeing 777-200LR aircraft offers 302 seats across two cabins, with 38 Business Class seats set in a 2-2-2 configuration, alongside 264 seats in Economy Class. This reinstatement will allow more than 220,400 passengers to travel between Dubai and Adelaide per year, reflecting the airline’s commitment to South Australia and facilitating growing travel demand to and from the region.

Emirates’ return will have a significant impact on South Australia’s economy and tourism industry. The tourism expenditure of daily direct non-stop Emirates flights is estimated by the South Australian Tourism Commission to generate more than $62 million per year and create more than 315 full-time equivalent tourism-related jobs for South Australians.

Emirates SkyCargo will further strengthen trade links between South Australia and the wider world including key markets across the Middle East, Europe and USA. Each daily flight will offer 14 tonnes of cargo space, totalling 196 tonnes weekly between Dubai and Adelaide. Key anticipated exports range from seafood (fish, mussels), meat products, and fruits and vegetables, to general cargo consisting of pharmaceuticals, machinery parts, retail garments and electronics. The value of freight exports is estimated to be $98 million per year, bringing the total estimated expenditure generated by Emirates’ flights to Adelaide to $160 million.

South Australia Premier, Peter Malinauskas, said, “The return of Emirates' daily service to Adelaide is significant for South Australia. We're not just welcoming back a world-class airline; we're re-opening South Australia's doors to the world, showcasing our beautiful state to over 220,000 potential visitors each year.

This reconnection to Dubai and beyond will benefit our economy, creating jobs and opening up new opportunities for trade and tourism. With an estimated $160 million annual economic impact, including $62 million in tourism expenditure, this service will play a crucial role in our state's growth. This is a clear vote of confidence in South Australia's future, and we're ready to make the most of it.”

South Australian Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison, said, “Last night we welcomed the first of the more than 220,000 Emirates passengers that are set to touch down in South Australia each year thanks to the daily return of this major international airline. Now South Australia is even more appealing to some of our key international markets, as Emirates eases the connection between our great state and over 140 destinations worldwide.

Emirates’ return will be a major player in our efforts to grow the state’s international market, which is currently worth $1.3 billion to South Australia’s visitor economy. I look forward to seeing South Australia in Emirates’ global marketing programs, showcasing why we are a must-visit destination.”

Emirates’ Executive Vice President, Passenger Sales and Country Management, Nabil Sultan, said, “Australia remains a priority market for Emirates and one that we have been deeply committed to for nearly three decades. The return of our Adelaide service reinforces our commitment to expanding our Australia network, which now offers 70 weekly services across five Australian cities.

We extend our gratitude to the South Australian Tourism Commission and Adelaide Airport in assisting our return to the city. The Emirates flights not only facilitate trade flows but allow us to provide South Australians with access to a world-class travel experience and seamless connectivity through our Dubai hub to more than 140 destinations around the world.

We also look forward to further supporting ever-important cargo opportunities for businesses in South Australia, as well as to the rest of our Australia network through our freight operations.”

Adelaide Airport Managing Director, Brenton Cox, said, “Our customers will once again benefit from Emirates’ extensive global network, offering greater competition and customer choice, and connecting through Dubai to Europe, Africa and even the US East Coast. The service will also attract international visitors to Adelaide and be critical for our tourism economy, for trade and our broader economy, as well as opening up export opportunities for our local producers.”

Emirates’ flight EK440 departs Dubai at 02:00hrs, arriving in Adelaide at 20:50hrs. Emirates’ return flight EK441 takes off from Adelaide at 22:40hrs, arriving in Dubai at 05:20hrs. All times are local.

Emirates now operates 70 weekly services from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide connecting passengers with over 140 destinations. On 1 December, Emirates will reinstate its second daily service to Perth, offering 77 weekly flights from Australia with the ability to transport 68,000 passengers per week to and from Australia, returning to its pre-pandemic capacity.