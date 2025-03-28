Dubai/Beirut: Emirates will reinstate its second daily flight between Dubai and Beirut starting 1 April 2025. The second service, operated with a Boeing 777-300ER, will boost weekly passenger capacity by more than 5,000 seats both ways, offering customers flexibility and catering to the growing demand.

Emirates’ flight EK957 will take off from Dubai at 0730hrs, arriving in Beirut at 1035hrs. The return flight EK958 will depart from Beirut at 1205hrs and will arrive in Dubai at 1655hrs. *

The additional daily flight will offer travellers from Beirut a second option to visit friends and family in Dubai. This service is also a convenient, seamless layover for those connecting and traveling beyond Dubai to Emirates’ destinations such as Sydney, Melbourne, Montreal, Toronto, New York, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Mauritius, and other key points across Asia and the Indian Ocean.