Sharjah: Continuing the efforts of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and Honorary President of the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA), in supporting the publishing industry in the United Arab Emirates and introducing it to international cultural forums, the EPA is participating in the Bologna Children’s Book Fair (BCBF) 2024. Held in the Italian city of Bologna, from April 8 to 11, this fair is considered a pivotal global event dedicated to children’s publishing and promoting cultural and cognitive development by presenting new projects and initiatives.

Dr. Abdullah Al Sharhan, Member of EPA Board, underscored the importance of the Bologna Children’s Book Fair as a platform for Emirati publishers. “BCBF provides a rich platform for Emirati publishers to view the latest publications and innovations in the sector from around the world,” he said. “It represents an ideal opportunity for showcasing Emirati and Arab experiences in this field and seizing opportunities for cooperation with international publishers, especially in exchanging translation rights, which contributes to spreading Emirati culture and expanding the base of the Arab creative product around the world.”

He added: “I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, who directed the Association’s path and placed it on the international publishing map, providing Emirati publishers with the opportunity to be part of the global publishing scene.”

In its pavilion at the exhibition, the EPA showcases the newest releases from its members, featuring a diverse range of books along with publishers’ contact details. The aim is to facilitate communication between the book fair’s attendees and Emirati publishing houses, enabling remote deals for purchasing book rights. Such initiatives bolster their endeavours and foster growth in the children’s book industry within the Emirates and the broader Arab region.

Dr Fatima Binomar, Director of Al Masar Publication, praised the EPA’s efforts and pivotal role in advocating for local publishers in global cultural gatherings. She highlighted the significance of participating in this exhibition as an invaluable opportunity for her publishing house to gain insights into international creative and literary endeavours, particularly in children’s books and the latest innovations and trends. This aligns with Al Masar’s commitment to continually elevate the quality and content of its publications, fulfilling its mission to serve as an innovative source of knowledge and pleasure for future generations while fostering a passion for reading.