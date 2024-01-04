Expanding Luxury: Emirates Pride Unveils New Prime Locations Across UAE

Dubai, UAE: Marking a significant milestone in the Middle Eastern luxury perfume industry, Emirates Pride Perfumes, founded in the UAE, is embarking on an ambitious expansion with the opening of new stores in Debenhams across the UAE's most upscale shopping destinations, including the Mall of Emirates, Dubai Mall, Mirdiff City Center in Dubai, and Galleria Mall in Abu Dhabi. This expansion underscores Emirates Pride’s commitment to extending its reach and making its unique fragrances accessible to a wider audience.

A Word from the CEO

Ayoob Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Pride Perfumes, expressed his enthusiasm about the brand's growth. “Our expansion marks a pivotal moment in our journey. These new locations provide an ideal platform for showcasing our unique fragrances, each embodying luxury and heritage,” he commented.

Introducing the 'Heritage Collection'

To celebrate this expansion within Debenhams stores, Emirates Pride is proud to introduce its exclusive 'Heritage Collection', a homage to the UAE's rich cultural legacy, capturing the spirit of the nation’s illustrious past and inspiring pride and nostalgia. The 'Heritage Collection' features exquisite scents such as Emarat, Barjeel, Qalah, Khaimah, Dallah, Safeena, and Danah, each representing a unique story from the Emirates’ heritage and tradition.

Each fragrance reflects a distinct aspect of the UAE’s history and culture. From Emarat, symbolizing the country's rich heritage, to Barjeel, capturing the essence of Emirati homes, and Qalah, evoking the grandeur of ancient forts, the collection invites customers on an olfactory journey through the Emirates' past. The fragrances Khaimah, Dallah, Safeena, and Danah continue this narrative, offering unique experiences that pay homage to the UAE’s heritage, from the Bedouin lifestyle to its maritime legacy and coffee traditions. Priced at 975 AED, each fragrance promises an immersive experience into the heart of Emirati legacy.

A Journey of Excellence and Innovation

Since its inception, Emirates Pride Perfumes has dedicated itself to excellence, crafting unique and innovative fragrances that captivate and instill a sense of pride. The journey from a single branch in Dubai to an internationally recognized brand is a testament to their commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction. With this new expansion and the introduction of the 'Heritage Collection', Emirates Pride Perfumes is poised to further establish its status as a leader in the luxury perfume industry.

Visit the New Debenhams Stores and Experience the Heritage Collection

Emirates Pride Perfumes invites customers to visit their new outlets across the UAE to experience the captivating 'Heritage Collection' and embark on an olfactory journey through the rich heritage of the Emirates. With its dedication to quality and celebration of culture, Emirates Pride Perfumes continues to redefine the luxury fragrance experience.

About Emirates Pride

Emirates Pride Perfumes, established in 2011, is driven by the vision to become the most distinguished perfume company in the Middle East. The company advances this vision daily through excellence in creation, offering exclusive product lines, and providing high value to customers. Beginning its journey as a single branch in Dubai, focusing on import and export, Emirates Pride quickly established a reputation as manufacturers of oil fragrances using the finest raw materials from around the globe. Today, the company boasts over 75 products that are synonymous with authenticity and distinctiveness.

Each product in the Emirates Pride range meets the meticulous standards of the most discerning customers, featuring a superior selection of Arabic Perfumes, Dakhoons, Oud, and Gift Items. Designed with a global customer base in mind, their perfumes and aromatic products are made from the finest materials, upholding supreme quality at reasonable prices. Marketed through retail outlets across the world, Emirates Pride is committed to achieving ultimate customer satisfaction, with a belief that consistency in excellence leads to loyal patrons.

The vision of Emirates Pride is to create unique fragrances that are both individualistic and innovative, going beyond delighting customers to instilling a sense of pride in them. All of their fragrances are conceived, developed, and created in-house, a point of pride for the company. From sourcing raw materials to packaging, they collaborate with some of the best in the world, renowned for their quality. Using highly advanced quality control equipment, Emirates Pride ensures that its blends conform to internationally recognized standards, with packaging that meets global benchmarks, including sourcing glass bottles from renowned manufacturers.

The strength of Emirates Pride lies in its diverse global workforce that mirrors its customer base. The company employs people from different backgrounds, with a vast range of skills and experiences, yet all connected by a shared sense of culture.