Emirates Post, the official postal operator and leading express provider in the UAE, launched the Postal Portraits Photography Competition with the aim of fostering connections within communities through the art of photography. The competition, initiated last month, invites participants to capture the essence of the UAE’s rich cultural heritage and way of life.

Structured around distinct quarterly themes, the competition will offer a dynamic display of the diverse way of life that define the Emirates’ cultural landscape. Running until September 30, 2024, this initiative invites participants to capture the vibrancy of the Emirates' postal experiences through their photographic lens.

Participants in the competition can showcase their talent but also win rewards. Each month the photographer with the best submission will receive AED 2,500, in addition to carefully curated giveaways.

Emirates Post encourages all photography enthusiasts in UAE to participate in this photographic venture. The initiative demonstrates Emirates Post’s commitment to promoting community engagement and capturing the rich cultural heritage of the UAE.

Interested participants can visit https://www.epg.ae/postal-portraits-photography-competition for further information and submission guidelines.

