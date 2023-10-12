Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Emirates Post Group (EPG) has launched its inaugural edition of its ‘Rooted in the Community’ campaign, an initiative aimed at promoting afforestation as a powerful tool in the fight against climate change and the advancement of environmental sustainability.

The initiative reflects EPG's commitment to environmental conservation, community engagement, and to making a positive impact on the planet. It also aligns with the visionary leadership’s mission to amplify efforts in expanding green spaces and advancing sustainability, ultimately paving the way for a healthier and more sustainable future for generations to come.

In collaboration with Ajman Municipality and Planning Department (Masfout Municipality), the initiative kicked off on October 12, 2023, in the Masfout area of Ajman. The launch event saw enthusiastic participation from a diverse group, including local students, residents, and dedicated EPG employees. As part of this initiative, EPG is set to plant a diverse range of trees in selected parts of the country at the end of each year. This ambitious tree-planting drive promises to make a substantial contribution to the growth of green spaces, enhance biodiversity, and improve air quality in the region.

The afforestation project coincides with the Emirates Villages project, one of the initiatives of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development. This innovative initiative is aimed at achieving sustainable growth in remote areas of the country by creating economic opportunities in ten villages across the nation.

It fosters community involvement by uniting residents of the region, thereby strengthening community bonds and instilling a sense of environmental responsibility. It also serves as an

invaluable educational and cultural opportunity for students, enlightening them about their pivotal role in shaping a sustainable society and future.

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, expressed his enthusiasm and said: “We are proud to launch the ‘Rooted in the Community’ campaign, which demonstrates our commitment towards the environment. This marks a significant stride toward achieving our sustainability and environmental objectives. This campaign stems from our firm belief in the community’s indispensable role in safeguarding our environment and fostering sustainable development. We are confident that this will have a significant impact on national efforts to create a sustainable future for coming generations. ‘Rooted in the Community’ aligns with the UAE’s sustainability strategy and initiatives and raises awareness about combating the effects of climate change and preserving the environment.”

Saif Ghadeer Al Ketbi, Director of Masfout Municipality, said: “We commend EPG’s efforts in launching the ‘Rooted in the Community’ campaign. Such initiatives contribute to achieving the vision of our wise leadership to preserve and increase the green cover in the country, adopt proper measures to address climate change, as well as promote positive climate action.”

The Masfout area is renowned for its fertile agricultural lands and vast farms that span extensive plots. The agricultural prosperity of this region can be attributed to the moderate and mild weather conditions during both winter and summer, as well as low humidity levels. The Masfout valleys in this region rank among the UAE’s most fertile lands, boasting numerous sustainable and seasonal dams on the outskirts of its valleys, including the Khaliban Dam, Muzayri’a Dam, and Al-Yazir Dam. These dams store water descending from plains and reefs, which will be subsequently utilised for agricultural irrigation, well filling and aflaj systems.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com