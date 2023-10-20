Ras Al Khaimah: The RAK Police General Headquarters have inked a collaborative agreement with the General Resources Authority in Ras Al Khaimah and Emirates Parkings. Under this agreement, Emirates Parkings will oversee and operate the vehicle parking yard within Ras Al Khaimah, offering services related to the removal and transportation of all deserted, abandoned, and violating vehicles within the emirate.

The signing ceremony was hosted at the Headquarters of Ras Al Khaimah Police, with notable attendees including HE Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, HE Maysoon Mohammad Al Dhahab, Acting Director General of the General Resources Authority, and HE Abdulla Matar Almannaei, Chairman of Emirates Parkings.

Enhancing cooperation

HE Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi emphasized that the partnership with the General Resources Authority and Emirates Parkings reflects RAK Police’s commitment to bolstering collaboration with various local governmental and private entities. “Our collaboration aims to cultivate an outstanding partnership focused on managing and improving the transport of abandoned or violating vehicles in the emirate. Such efforts not only serve the community's best interests but also contribute to enhancing the emirate's aesthetic and civilized image.”

He further lauded the exemplary strategic partnership with "Emirates Parkings" and acknowledged their profound expertise and advanced capabilities in the realm of vehicle transport services.

Strategic Approach

For her part, HE Maysoon Mohammed Al Dhahab highlighted that this agreement comes in line with the Authority's strategic objectives of bolstering the private sector within Ras Al Khaimah, not only to promote service levels but also to tap into the abundant investment and economic prospects available for further growth and prosperity. “We are committed to playing a crucial role in effectively driving economic growth in the emirate,” Al Dhahab added.

Growing strategic partnership

Meanwhile, HE Abdulla Matar Almannaei emphasized that the signing of the agreement reflects a blossoming strategic partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Police and showcases the growing trust in the performance and services rendered by Emirates Parking.

He underscored the company’s commitment to bolstering fruitful collaborations with various governmental, police, and security agencies and institutions while leveraging their expertise in the field of vehicle transport services. Almannaei lauded the relentless efforts made by Ras Al Khaimah Police in enhancing the quality of life for the UAE community as well as safeguarding lives and property.

He emphasized Emirates Parkings’ keenness to dedicate its expertise and resources towards enhancing joint operations with the Ras Al Khaimah Police to the utmost levels and delivering superior services.

Almannaei noted that the company owns a fleet of vehicles outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment, telematics, monitoring, and CCTV alongside its proficient and well-trained technical and administrative staff, adhering to the highest local and international standards. Such assets guarantee prompt and efficient vehicle removal and transport services. Furthermore, this ensures unparalleled professionalism and efficiency in managing and operating the vehicle parking facility in Ras Al Khaimah.

Emirates Parkings is the first specialized company in the UAE to develop a system that streamlines vehicle impoundment procedures for both government entities and customers. The setup includes well-equipped yards furnished with the latest smart programmes and systems. Data collected from the impound operations is used to train AI models to improve efficiency of the service, internal allocation, logistics and customer experience.

An integrated security system is in place, composed of a specialized team of security personnel and surveillance cameras strategically located throughout various areas and gates. Additionally, an insurance service is provided for vehicles in the impoundment yards, safeguarding them against fire and theft incidents.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com