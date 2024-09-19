Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, has announced its support towards the Emirates NBD Padel Tour as title sponsor for the third consecutive year.

The Emirates NBD Padel Tour organised in partnership with The World Padel Academy (WPA), will span over a period of nine months and comprise eight events across categories, with the first event kicking off on 3 October 2024. Hosted in the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the tour will be open to players of all levels and age brackets. Winning teams stand a chance to receive attractive prizes, including cash prizes to be won at all qualifiers and a total prize pool across the season amounting to AED 300,000.

Yousuf Saeed Mohd, Head of Priority Banking and Personal Banking at Emirates NBD, said, “As a leading national bank in the region, Emirates NBD has always actively encouraged the growth of sports within the UAE community, supporting a wide range of initiatives to promote fitness and athletic participation among people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities in the UAE.”

He added: “We are excited to continue to support the Padel Tour for another year offering Padel enthusiasts from across the region to showcase their talent, while promoting the growth of the world’s fastest-growing racquet sport in the region.”

Ali Al Arif, CEO, The World Padel Academy, said: "We are delighted to announce our partnership with Emirates NBD for the Emirates NBD Padel Tour, reaffirming our shared dedication to promoting the growth and development of padel in the region. This collaboration enables us to create a platform for players of all ages and skill levels to compete, while also nurturing a strong and vibrant community around this rapidly expanding sport, world’s fastest growing sport. Alongside Emirates NBD, we aim to inspire all the players, from entry level to advanced, driving the sport to new heights across the UAE and Saudi Arabia."

The bank is closely involved with several major local and international sporting events, including the annual Dubai Fitness Challenge, an initiative championed by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, the Dubai Desert Classic, a high-profile international golfing event, Al Nasr Club, Emirates NBD Unity Run and Dubai Sports World.

Interested padel players can sign up for the Emirates NBD Padel Tour at https://registration.wpa.ae/enbd-tour-2024/

-Ends-

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 30th June 2024, total assets were AED 931 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 253 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 859 branches and 4,491 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

