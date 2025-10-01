Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fidelity International (‘Fidelity’) to work together on a new workplace savings proposition for employers in the UAE.

This collaboration brings together Emirates NBD’s deep-rooted knowledge of local markets leveraging the capabilities of Emirates NBD Asset Management and the bank’s Chief Investment Office, with Fidelity’s global expertise in providing long-term savings and investment solutions. The companies will work closely together to develop a workplace savings offering in line with global best practices, with the aim to deliver better financial futures for people working in the UAE.

The UAE government is advancing policies dedicated to positioning the country as a destination for investment, innovation and entrepreneurship, bolstered by a high quality of life and sustainability objectives. Within the UAE, reforms to the End of Service Benefit (EOSB) regime have the potential to accelerate in the coming years, driven by a growing commitment to financial security among citizens and residents. Emirates NBD is committed to the UAE’s vision and innovative approach to building a financial ecosystem in the country. In turn, this stimulates future economic growth and allows companies to attract and retain the best talent.

An important part of this journey involves increasing the financial literacy of the working population, where Emirates NBD will leverage Fidelity’s expertise in this area with the aim of empowering individuals to build better financial futures over the long-term.

Commenting on the collaboration, Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said: “We are committed to making a meaningful difference in our communities. By offering tailored financial solutions, we empower our customers to make informed decisions about managing their wealth. Fidelity brings exceptional knowledge and experience to this partnership—benefiting clients who entrust their hard-earned savings to Emirates NBD.”

Christian Staub, Head of EMEA and Global Head of Client Propositions at Fidelity International, added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Emirates NBD on this strategic initiative, utilising our global expertise in the long-term savings market to help create a new and innovative workplace solution for employers in the UAE. As a family and management-owned company we think generationally in terms of the services we build and provide. As we celebrate 25 years in the UAE, we have been, and remain, committed to working closely with our strategic partners to help them provide exceptional value to their clients now and in the years to come.”

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As of 30th June 2025, total assets were AED 1.086 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 295.7 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 826 branches and 4,555 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

About Fidelity International

Fidelity International offers investment solutions and services and retirement expertise to more than 2.8 million customers globally. As a privately held, purpose-driven company with a 50-year heritage, we think generationally and invest for the long term. Operating in more than 25 locations and with $1,001.2 billion in total assets, our clients range from central banks, sovereign wealth funds, large corporates, financial institutions, insurers, and wealth managers, to private individuals.

Our Global Platform solutions business provides individuals, advisers and employers with access to world-class investment choices, third-party solutions, administration services and pension guidance. Together with our Investment Solutions & Services business, we invest $692.5 billion on behalf of our clients. By combining our asset management expertise with our solutions for workplace and personal investing, we work together to build better financial futures. Data as of 30 June 2025. Read more at fidelityinternational.com.

