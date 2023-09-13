Marks the latest in the Group’s efforts to support the UAE’s Year of Sustainability, promising action and innovation in the field of sustainability

Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, has announced its partnership in the capacity of Associate Pathway Partner for the 28th edition of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), being held in November this year in Dubai, UAE.

Commenting on the Group’s participation, Shayne Nelson, Group CEO at Emirates NBD, said: “Emirates NBD is proud to be supporting a critical global event such as COP28. The banking and financial services sector plays an important role in supporting the transition to climate neutrality across client sectors and as a leading local bank, we look forward to working with the UAE Government and various other partners to drive meaningful conversation and action to work towards achieving our collective ambition of addressing climate change.”

Vijay Bains, Group Chief Sustainability Officer and Group Head of ESG at Emirates NBD, commented, “Emirates NBD is thankful for the opportunity to support one of the most significant global climate conferences and gatherings of the year. Fighting climate change is one of the greatest and most urgent challenges the world is currently facing, and we strongly believe that it is only with the collective action of all stakeholders that we will be able to transition to a net zero future. We look forward to being a part of the change and are committed to aligning ourselves with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 initiative to lead the country into becoming a truly sustainable, knowledge-based economy.”

Emirates NBD's sustainable and responsible business practices have had a direct, meaningful impact on the communities it serves, and the Group continues to lead the way in building more inclusive and empowered communities. The Group took the lead in the region in offering carbon future contracts trading, fulfilling growing demand from corporations to manage their carbon emissions offsetting and align with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 action plan.

As part of its efforts to achieving net-zero goals, Emirates NBD recently signed the UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge initiated by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment aligned with our commitment to supporting the UAE’s decarbonization efforts. The Group also signed the UAE Gender Balance Pledge to Accelerate the UN SDGs goal number 5 which aims to achieve gender balance in the UAE Private Sector, further solidifying our commitment to gender equality and diversity.

The Group continues to forge meaningful sustainability and innovation focused collaborations with other private sector companies and government entities in our effort to mitigate climate change.

As Emirates NBD embarks on the next phase of its sustainability journey, it continues to bolster its position as an innovative and responsible financial services provider with the aim of integrating ESG best practices into all aspects of its business.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 20 million customers. As at 30th June 2023, total assets were AED 811 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 221 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 854 branches and 4,173 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability and is an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

