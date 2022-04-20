Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region, has affirmed the Group’s position as a regional leader in global banking innovation by demonstrating its vision for the future of banking to the world at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Showcasing ‘Future Banking’ to the world:

Emirates NBD Group revealed its pioneering vision for the future of global banking through its on-site presence ‘Future Banking by Emirates NBD and Emirates Islamic’, enabling millions of visitors from around the world to experience innovative and futuristic concept-driven banking exhibits that address future challenges.

Seamless banking for Expo 2020 Dubai visitors, staff and community:

As a Premier Partner and the Official Banking Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates NBD supported the banking requirements of over 170 participating countries, their pavilion staff, Expo staff and visitors. Visitors on site were supported by a strategically planned ATM and CDM network, and specially commissioned foreign exchange machines to easily exchange foreign currency for dirhams on location, offering them a smooth and hassle-free visit. In addition, the Group’s on-ground banking kiosk catered to the requirements of pavilion staff residing at Expo Village.

In line with the Group’s shared commitment with Expo 2020 Dubai to support start-ups and small and medium enterprises, Emirates NBD launched customised packages to help businesses leverage the significant opportunities presented by the mega-event.

Emirates NBD’s Expo 2020 Dubai Account was available for all entities registered on the Expo 2020 Dubai Online Marketplace – a powerful online gateway that enabled companies to find new opportunities globally, market their businesses and collaborate with the first World Expo in the region and its network of partners and suppliers.

Furthermore, the Group joined hands with Mastercard, the Official Payment Technology Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, to create two exclusive new card programmes: Emirates NBD Expo Mastercard Prepaid Card, a digital-first offering available via the dedicated 'Joyn from Emirates NBD' mobile App, and the Emirates Islamic Expo Mastercard Credit Card. The limited-edition cards powered the Expo experience for over 20 million visitors including both tourists and residents, providing access to privileges, deals and discounts of up to 50% at more than 2,000 shopping, dining, wellness and entertainment touchpoints, along with access to exclusive Expo-related offers.

Shared commitment to values:

As a leading UAE banking group, Emirates NBD played an instrumental role in representing Expo 2020 Dubai’s mission and values to the world through its several campaigns, programmes and initiatives.

The bank’s inspiring video campaign "People without limits", paid tribute to the power of the nation’s people. The centerpiece of the campaign was an Expo 2020 Dubai-themed brand film featuring the stories of four inspirational individuals as they each articulate their journey of struggle and success.

Emirates NBD also took the lead in demonstrating diversity and inclusion. Employees of determination and partners of Emirates NBD’s inclusion advocacy platform #TogetherLimitless opened gates of the Expo Sustainability Portal to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Additionally, the Group also supported Expo 2020’s Tolerance & Inclusivity Theme Week, in alignment with their pillar of inclusion.

With Expo taking place in the UAE’s 'Year of the 50th’, Emirates NBD also created a fitting tribute to the stellar achievements and progress of the nation over the past five decades: the UAE’s own constellation, launched in collaboration with Dubai Astronomy Group. With a distinctive shape of the UAE map, The Emirates Constellation is formed by seven stars, representing the seven emirates of the UAE. The constellation was revealed to UAE citizens and residents at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Opportunity Forum on the evening of the UAE’s 50th national day.

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Emirates NBD Group, said: “I am immensely proud that Emirates NBD, as a Premier Partner and the Official Banking Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai, has successfully cemented its mark not only in the UAE and Middle East, but also on a historic global stage. The World Expo has demonstrated the strength of our vision and brand to the world, further sharpening our competitive edge as internationally acclaimed pioneers for the future of banking and confirming our Group’s position as a regional leader in global banking innovation. In addition to showcasing Emirates NBD's futuristic vision for the sector, our work supporting the banking requirements of over 170 exhibiting Country Pavilions has unlocked significant new opportunities to advance growth and prosperity for all. As the curtains close on this milestone event, we are firmly committed to raising the bar of unparalleled customer service, of benchmarks in the banking sector and of what's possible. We remain deeply grateful to His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, for his extraordinary vision and leadership that has propelled such tremendous advancement for our nation’s economy and created a legacy for generations to come.”

-Ends-

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 14 million customers. As at 31st December 2021, total assets were AED 687 Billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 187 Billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Turkey, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 900 branches and 4,079 ATMs / SDMs.

Emirates NBD Group serves customers, businesses, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations.

The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 94% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates E20., a digital business bank for entrepreneurs and SMEs and Liv., the lifestyle digital bank for millennials. Emirates NBD is an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial literacy and the inclusion of people with disabilities. Emirates NBD Group is a Premier Partner and the Official Banking Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai.

For further information on Emirates NBD, please contact:

Ibrahim Sowaidan

Senior Vice President

Head - Group Corporate Affairs

Emirates NBD

e-mail: ibrahims@emiratesnbd.com

Tricia Kaul

asda’a bcw; Dubai, UAE

Email: Tricia.Kaul@bcw-global.com