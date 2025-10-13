Customers can enjoy seamless transfers to Europe, Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong 24/7, 365 days

Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, announced a significant expansion of its flagship cross border payment product, DirectRemit. This enhancement brings the bank’s near real-time, cost-effective money transfer service to over 40 countries, allowing customers to send funds faster and with unprecedented savings.

The expansion means Emirates NBD customers can now send money to more than 40 countries across Europe, Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong with benefits including:

Real time money transfers without delays or uncertainty

Ability to send money anytime, anywhere through the ENBD X Mobile Banking App or Online Banking

Trusted round-the-clock reliability backed by secure global infrastructure

Competitive exchange rates

Since its introduction in 2014, DirectRemit has revolutionised how Emirates NBD customers send money home. In 2016, the flagship product began supporting transfers to India, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, UK and Egypt. This initiative now serves the needs of more than 80% of the expat population supporting family with monthly expenses, education, managing mortgages or investing in cross-border opportunities.

Yousuf Saeed Mohd, Group Head of Personal and Priority Banking and Retail Banking Sales at Emirates NBD, said: "As a front-runner in digital banking innovation, Emirates NBD is committed to delivering banking experiences that offer greater financial flexibility and convenience. We are pleased to expand this service to more than 40 countries worldwide, reinforcing the bank’s position as a leader in cross-border banking in the Middle East.”

He added: “Our customers come from all corners of the world and their need to send money home quickly, safely and affordably is inherently personal. By launching these new, near real-time remittance corridors, we are not just improving a service; we are strengthening vital connections between people and their loved ones across continents."

The UAE currently ranks as the second-largest hub for outbound remittances globally, just behind the United States. The new corridors are powered by the bank’s robust digital ecosystem along with the strategic partnership with Nium, a leading FinTech in cross border payments – all underpinned by the highest levels of compliance, security and regulatory standards.

Customers can begin using the new corridors immediately through the Emirates NBD Mobile Banking App ENBD X and Online Banking channels. For more details on DirectRemit and to view a list of countries, visit this link.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As of 30th June 2025, total assets were AED 1.086 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 295.7 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 826 branches and 4,555 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

For further information on Emirates NBD, please contact:

Ibrahim Sowaidan

Senior Vice President

Head - Group Corporate Affairs

Emirates NBD

e-mail: ibrahims@emiratesnbd.com

Burson

Dubai, UAE

Email: emiratesnbd@bm.com