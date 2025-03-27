Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT) region has introduced a personal loan proposition during the Holy Month of Ramadan in support of the ‘Year of Community’.

The rollout of this offer demonstrates the bank’s commitment to understanding and supporting the financial needs of customers. The personal loan campaign provides immediate financial access to cover increased expenses during Ramadan without disrupting customers’ monthly budget.

Customers that avail of the loan will enter a lucky draw, and 50 winners will be selected at the end of the campaign and stand a chance to receive cashback up to AED 15,000. For every prize amount won, Emirates NBD will donate an equal sum to the Al Jalila Foundation.

The Ramadan Personal Loan offers several benefits to customers, including loan amounts of up to AED 4 million for Emiratis and AED 3 million for Residents, attractive interest rates tailored to individual needs, along with zero processing and insurance fees for Emiratis, as well as complimentary life insurance for Residents. Additionally, Emirati customers have the option to defer their first installment for up to 120 days, while Residents can defer theirs for up to 90 days.

Yousuf Saeed Mohd, Head of Priority Banking and Personal Banking at Emirates NBD, commented: “As a homegrown banking champion, Emirates NBD is proud to introduce this offer during the Holy Month of Ramadan. Our personal loan offer encourages responsible and affordable borrowing so that our customers do not face any financial stress during this holy period. In addition, the campaign gives us the opportunity to give back to the community through the cashback benefit and our charitable donations. With this offer, we are delighted to underline our commitment to the ‘Year of Community’.”

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 31st December 2024, total assets were AED 997 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 271 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 848 branches and 4,601 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.87 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

