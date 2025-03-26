Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT) region has introduced a new proposition for businesses owned by UAE Nationals. ‘Emirati Business’ offers a full suite of improved offerings and services to empower UAE National business owners under the bank’s Business Banking segment.

The Emirati Business package is being introduced based on independent research carried out by the bank which indicated that Emirati business owners wanted exclusivity in banking offerings and benefits.

Emirates NBD’s new Emirati Business package offers a powerful collection of benefits and privileges for businesses owned by UAE Nationals and resonates with the bank’s deep commitment to the Emirati business community. Along with premium business benefits, the Emirati Business package also offers a host of personal benefits to UAE National customers.

Emirati businesses opting for the new package can open their account digitally, enjoy a low minimum balance threshold of AED 25,000 and receive fee waivers on fall-below fees for the first six months.

Businesses will also receive the bespoke Emirati Visa Business Signature Debit Card which comes with a range of premium benefits. Customers will receive faster turnaround time for their requests at Business Banking centres and branches.

Further, they will receive an entry into Emirates NBD’s Business Millionaire Program, through which Emirati businesses will receive an opportunity to win dedicated prizes of AED 1 million every six months, as well as other prizes from a total cash prize pool of AED 12 million.

Among the many benefits, Emirati Business customers will also receive preferential fees and charges on banking services, special discounted interest rates on business vehicle loans and free online local and international remittances through businessONLINE. Lifestyle and business benefits associated with the package include discounts on business tools, car and workspace rentals.

Rohit Garg, Group Head of Business Banking at Emirates NBD, commented: “As a National banking group, Emirates NBD deeply commits to the UAE Vision and creation of considerable value for our stakeholders to advance the Nation’s progress. Our Emirati Business package is a curated proposition with tailored offerings for Emirati businesses to thrive and accelerate their growth to the next level. We hope this new proposition helps UAE Nationals to innovate and create excellence in their entrepreneurial journeys.”

Hamad Zayed, Head of Client Relationship, Business Banking, said: “We are delighted to offer a full suite of offerings for Emirati businesses. We have offered a banking platform that aligns with their banking and lifestyle needs, based on targeted research. As a homegrown financial institution, we are focused on empowering UAE Nationals by anticipating their business needs and offering innovative offerings.”

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 31st December 2024, total assets were AED 997 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 271 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 848 branches and 4,601 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.87 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

