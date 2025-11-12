Members can earn and redeem across Emaar’s malls for dining, retail, attractions, wellness experiences and more

Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, is celebrating seven successful years of its award-winning U by Emaar Emirates NBD Credit Card, launched in partnership with U by Emaar, the premier loyalty programme by Emaar.

The U by Emaar Emirates NBD Credit Card is a top-tier lifestyle card providing immense value across Emaar entities and has earned multiple industry awards for innovation and customer engagement. The card allows members to earn and redeem Upoints at over 3,000 venues across Emaar’s malls including Dubai Mall and Dubai Hills Mall, hotels, dining, attractions, retail, stays and wellness experiences, making it one of the most desirable lifestyle credit cards in the UAE.

As part of the celebrations, the Emirates NBD and U by Emaar have also announced a new, metal, co-branded card designed exclusively for UAE Nationals. With a unique design, the Emirati U By Emaar Infinite card will feature tiered benefits, exclusive rewards including up to 15% back on all spends within Emaar for the first three months, and special access to bespoke U by Emaar experiences. Cardholders will also receive a complimentary Platinum U By Emaar status, valet parking in Dubai Mall, buy-one-get-one-free on platinum Reel Cinema experiences and more.

Yousuf Saeed Mohd, Group Head of Priority and Personal Banking, and Retail Banking Sales at Emirates NBD, said: “We are delighted to commemorate seven successful years of partnering with U by Emaar and are excited to expand this journey with a unique product dedicated to our Emirati customers. Our collaboration with U by Emaar has set new benchmarks in lifestyle credit cards, offering customers a curated set of benefits tailored to their needs.”

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As of 30th September 2025, total assets were AED 1.139 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 310.1 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 797 branches and 4,526 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

About U by Emaar

U by Emaar is the flagship lifestyle loyalty programme of Emaar, one of the world’s leading integrated real estate and lifestyle development companies. Launched in 2016, the programme connects millions of members to an unparallelled portfolio of premium experiences across the UAE and beyond.

Spanning award-winning hotels, world-class restaurants, iconic attractions, vibrant entertainment venues, indulgent wellness destinations, and leading shopping malls, U by Emaar rewards members for every aspect of their lifestyle. Members earn and redeem Upoints across more than 150 participating locations, creating a truly borderless ecosystem of value.

Designed to go beyond transactions, U by Emaar is anchored in its brand promise of “Your Way, Every Day” — offering personalised recognition, elevated benefits, and exclusive access. Members enjoy tiered privileges across Black, Silver, Gold, Platinum levels, ranging from savings and complimentary upgrades to money-can’t-buy experiences curated across Emaar’s diverse businesses.

As a pioneering lifestyle rewards platform in the region, U by Emaar continues to innovate by introducing new programme pillars such as Move for fitness, expanding its global reach through international expansions, and driving engagement through co-branded credit cards, partnerships, and retail innovations.

U by Emaar reflects the Group’s vision to integrate hospitality, entertainment, retail, and lifestyle into a single rewards platform that delivers everyday value to its members.

For further information, visit www.ubyemaar.com.