Abu Dhabi – Emirates Motor Company, the authorized general distributor for Mercedes-Benz in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, showcased an exciting preview of the all-electric version of the legendary all-terrain model series: the Concept EQG. On display for the first time in the Middle East, car enthusiasts caught a glimpse of the concept car at the Yas Marina Circuit during the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix before it went on display at a private showcase in the Emirates Motor Company showroom until November 24th.

“It is a great privilege for Emirates Motor Company to have showcased a concept Mercedes-Benz for the very first time in the Middle East. This exciting model represents the future of Mercedes-Benz, as we work on providing our customers with an ever-wider range of Electric Vehicles,” said Ahmed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim, Chairman of Al Fahim Group.

With the Concept EQG, Mercedes-Benz presents the near-production study of an all-electric model variant of its utilitarian off-road icon. Visually, the concept car combines the unmistakably striking look of the G-Class, with selected design elements typical of all-electric models from Mercedes as contrasting highlights. The 4x4 qualities of the "G", which have always set the highest standard, will not only find their way into the age of electric mobility, but will be developed even further in some areas. The Concept EQG thus offers a promising preview of what a Mercedes-Benz G-Class with battery-electric drive will be capable of.

The front view of the Concept EQG looks familiar, not least because of the typical round headlights. Instead of a radiator grille, as on the conventionally powered model versions, this all-electric variant features a continuous deep black radiator grille. In this Black Panel Grille, the illuminated star with 3D effect sets a striking accent. Around it, the animated pattern of “round squares” (squircle pattern) in the familiar blue of the Mercedes-EQ models creates a visual link. An all-round illuminated band wraps the Black Panel, which, alongside the white illuminated circles in the exterior mirror housings, complements the daytime running light graphic of the headlights.

The Concept EQG rides on 22-inch polished aluminium alloy wheels in an exclusive design. Instead of the usual spare wheel cover, there is a lockable box with white illuminated accents on the rear door, whose design is reminiscent of a wallbox. This could be used, for example, to store the charging cable within easy reach.

“The G-Class continues to be one of the best-selling models for Mercedes-Benz and Emirates Motor Company, and we are excited to be on the way to bringing the model into the future for our customers with the concept electrified model,” said Mohammad Ghazi Al Momani, General Manager of Emirates Motor Company.

About Mercedes-Benz AG

Mercedes-Benz AG is responsible for the global business of Mercedes-Benz Cars and Mercedes-Benz Vans with over 173,000 employees worldwide. Ola Källenius is Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG. The company focuses on the development, production and sales of passenger cars, vans and services. Furthermore, with its pioneering innovations, the company aspires to be a leader in the fields of connectivity, automated driving and alternative powertrains. The product portfolio comprises the Mercedes-Benz brand with the sub-brands Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes me, as well as the smart brand and the EQ product and technology brand for electric mobility. Mercedes-Benz AG is one of the largest manufacturers of premium passenger cars. In 2021, it sold over 2 million passenger cars and more than 334,000 vans. In its two business segments, Mercedes-Benz AG is continually expanding its worldwide production network with over 40 production sites on four continents, while gearing itself to meet the requirements of electric mobility. At the same time, the company is constructing its global battery production network on three continents. Sustainable practice plays a decisive role in both business segments. To the company, sustainability means creating lasting value for all stakeholders: customers, employees, investors, business partners and society as a whole. The basis for this is Daimler's sustainable business strategy. In this, the company takes responsibility for the economic, ecological and social effects of its business activities and looks at the entire value chain.

About Emirates Motor Company

As the flagship company of ALFAHIM Group, Emirates Motor Company (EMC) – Mercedes-Benz General Authorized Distributor in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi since 1962, symbolises the phenomenal growth and success the group has achieved.

In true Mercedes-Benz tradition, EMC continuously strives for customer satisfaction and excellence. EMC markets, distributes and services Mercedes-Benz vehicles, from luxury sedans through EMC Passenger Cars to the largest trucks from EMC Commercial Vehicles, providing quality service by certified experts. Operations in Abu Dhabi are carried out from purpose-built premises with a well-integrated network of showrooms, offices, part depots and workshops.

About ALFAHIM Group

ALFAHIM Group is one of the UAE’s most successful family businesses. Based in Abu Dhabi, the conglomerate has played an intrinsic role in the development of the country’s progressive economy, and continues to harness its assets to deliver on a clearly defined mission: To remain a leading sustainable group of companies providing prosperity for future generations across multiple industries. Through its portfolio of companies across the automotive, real estate, energy and travel sectors, the group is a key contributor to Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030 leading to a more sustainable and diversified economy.