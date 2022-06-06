Emirates Motor Company announces customers able to book their allocation of the Mercedes EQS

600 top delegates and 200 exhibitors attend the inaugural Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Emirates Motor Company, the authorised General Distributor for Mercedes-Benz in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has recently participated in the first edition of the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS) held in Abu Dhabi. It was attended by more than 600 top delegates and 200 exhibitors to showcase the latest technologies and sustainable solutions.

Emirates Motor Company showcased two cars from the Mercedes-EQ model range, the EQE and EQS. Both vehicles fuse technology, design, functionality and connectivity to embody state-of-the-art luxury electric vehicles. The unique one-bow design of the sedan impressed the attendees at EVIS, drawing them to the cutting-edge high-tech interiors that beautifully showcase the Mercedes-EQ fully electric range

Ahmed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim, Chairman of the Al Fahim Group, the parent company of Emirates Motor Company, said: “We have seen exponential growth in interest in electric vehicles from our customers, and are proud to have participated at the region’s first electrification summit. I was pleased to see attendees experience first-hand our luxury electric vehicles, contributing to Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030 and leading to a more sustainable, diversified economy.”

Also commenting on the participation, Mohammad Ghazi Al Momani, General Manager of Emirates Motor Company, said: “It was a pleasure to be amongst my peers at EVIS, which demonstrates the way ahead in the automotive industry and allows us to play our role in contributing to more a sustainable future. Through our participation in events such as this, we can better inform our customers about our holistic approach to mobility, the factors that influenced the design of our EQ-range; and how it aligns with our sustainable goals.”

In addition to displaying the EQE and EQS, Emirates Motor Company launched the pre-booking web page for the Mercedes EQS, allowing customers to conveniently book their allocation online by placing an AED 5,000 deposit. Having recently delivered the first batch of EQS vehicles to eager customers, this allows more people to shift to sustainable means of transport without compromising on luxury.

-Ends-

Contacts:

Kasia Szelag

Brand Manager

MB Cars - Brand Management

E-mail: Kasia.Szelag@emiratesmotorco.ae

About Mercedes-Benz AG

Mercedes-Benz AG is responsible for the global business of Mercedes-Benz Cars and Mercedes-Benz Vans with over 173,000 employees worldwide. Ola Källenius is Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG. The company focuses on the development, production and sales of passenger cars, vans and services. Furthermore, with its pioneering innovations, the company aspires to be a leader in the fields of connectivity, automated driving and alternative powertrains. The product portfolio comprises the Mercedes-Benz brand with the sub-brands Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes me, as well as the smart brand and the EQ product and technology brand for electric mobility. Mercedes-Benz AG is one of the largest manufacturers of premium passenger cars. In 2021, it sold over 2 million passenger cars and more than 334,000 vans. In its two business segments, Mercedes-Benz AG is continually expanding its worldwide production network with over 40 production sites on four continents, while gearing itself to meet the requirements of electric mobility. At the same time, the company is constructing its global battery production network on three continents. Sustainable practice plays a decisive role in both business segments. To the company, sustainability means creating lasting value for all stakeholders: customers, employees, investors, business partners and society as a whole. The basis for this is Daimler's sustainable business strategy. In this, the company takes responsibility for the economic, ecological and social effects of its business activities and looks at the entire value chain.

About Emirates Motor Company

As the flagship company of ALFAHIM Group, Emirates Motor Company (EMC) – Mercedes-Benz General Authorized Distributor in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi since 1962, symbolizes the phenomenal growth and success the group has achieved.

In true Mercedes-Benz tradition, EMC continuously strives for customer satisfaction and excellence. EMC markets, distributes and services Mercedes-Benz vehicles, from luxury sedans through EMC Passenger Cars to the largest trucks from EMC Commercial Vehicles, providing quality service by certified experts. Operations in Abu Dhabi are carried out from purpose-built premises with a well-integrated network of showrooms, offices, part depots and workshops.

About ALFAHIM Group

ALFAHIM Group is one of the UAE’s most successful family businesses. Based in Abu Dhabi, the conglomerate has played an intrinsic role in the development of the country’s progressive economy, and continues to harness its assets to deliver on a clearly defined mission: To remain a leading sustainable group of companies providing prosperity for future generations across multiple industries. Through its portfolio of companies across the automotive, real estate, energy and travel sectors, the group is a key contributor to Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030 leading to a more sustainable and diversified economy.