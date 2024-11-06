Dubai: Mr Toad’s at Dubai Silicon Oasis has reopened following a huge transformation into an all-new dining and entertainment destination.

The makeover – which kicks off a wider refurbishment and branding programme to be rolled out across other Mr Toad’s outlets from next year – has doubled the size of the venue and brought a host of new features, including an outdoor terrace, an enhanced entertainment programme and new menus.

The refurbishment, part of Mr Toad’s operator Emirates Leisure Retail’s continued investment in upgrading its growing portfolio of restaurants and cafes across the UAE, includes a complete redesign in terms of layout, décor and branding. The new venue spans almost 4,000 sq ft, with indoor and outdoor seating.

Tyrone Reid, Group CEO at Emirates Leisure Retail, said: “Mr Toad’s is one of the most popular brands in ELR’s ever-growing portfolio – and is firmly established as Dubai’s go-to destination for great deals, the best in big-screen sports viewing and a warm, friendly atmosphere. We continue to invest in expanding and enhancing Mr Toad’s existing properties, and are exploring options for new sites, too.

“We are proud to be an integral part of the community at some of the most popular, thriving areas across Dubai. The new Mr Toad’s DSO, located at Premier Inn, will further enhance this bustling community as the destination of choice among people who live in, work at or visit DSO and surrounding areas.

“We are delighted to reopen as Dubai heads into the peak travel and hospitality season, and look forward to welcoming back our regular customers – and attracting newcomers – to this fantastic new venue. Guests can expect the warm welcome, great hospitality, legendary deals, unrivalled sports viewing and brilliant service that Mr Toad’s is renowned for, as well as new menus, live entertainment, theme nights and more.”

Mr Toad’s can also be found at Premier Inn Al Jaddaf, Dubai Investments Park, Ibn Battuta Mall, Al Garhoud and Barsha Heights.

