Dubai: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has been honoured with top distinctions at the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2025, a distinguished recognition of the bank’s global, regional, and local leadership in Islamic finance offerings.

The Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards are given to Islamic financial institutions that have demonstrated outstanding performance, made an impact in their respective markets and contributed to the development of the Islamic banking and finance industry.

Emirates Islamic was awarded the prestigious title of ‘The World’s Best Islamic Digital Bank’, ‘The Middle East’s Best Islamic Digital Bank’, and ‘The UAE’s Best Islamic Digital Bank’. The bank’s digital-first approach has resulted in the award-winning EI + Mobile Banking App becoming an indispensable tool, with more than 500,000 customers already registered and 90% of total eligible customers now banking through the online and mobile versions of the app, surpassing 18 million total transactions, and averaging at over 4 million logins per month. Enhancing the digital experience has translated into a 30% increase in financial transactions setting a new industry standard for ease and efficiency. One of the most notable achievements of the EI + App has been the expansion of services from 50 during launch to 160 currently, including Shariah-compliant investment options.

In addition, Emirates Islamic won ‘The Middle East’s Best Islamic ESG Deal’ in line with its vision to be the pioneering Shariah-compliant bank for customers, people and communities, through its USD 750 million senior unsecured Sukuk. A milestone issuance for the Islamic Finance Industry in the UAE and the region, the Sukuk garnered substantial interest from global investors, closing with an oversubscribed orderbook of USD 2.1 billion – 2.8 times the initial offering.

Emirates Islamic’s Corporate & Institutional Banking has won four accolades for its Shariah-compliant solutions and structures implemented in various transactions. The bank won the regional award of ‘The Middle East’s Most Innovative Islamic Deal’ as well as UAE awards including, ‘The UAE’s Islamic Finance Deal of the Year’, ‘The UAE’s Best Islamic ESG Deal’ and ‘The UAE’s Most Innovative Islamic Deal’.

Farid AlMulla, Chief Executive Officer at Emirates Islamic, commented: “We are delighted to win several awards at the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards. Emirates Islamic is dedicated to pioneering Shariah-compliant products and services to meet the growing demand for ethical banking solutions and these accolades underscore our customer-centric efforts and initiatives. As the UAE continues to expand and diversify its national economy according to the UAE Strategy for Islamic Finance and Halal Industry by developing the Islamic financial sector and leading global Islamic finance activities, Emirates Islamic is committed to providing products and services that reinforces this ambition. We will continue to meet our customers' needs and further cement our position as an award-winning market leader.”

Mohammad Kamran Wajid, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Emirates Islamic, said: “As a home-grown Islamic bank, our Shariah-compliant financing offerings, while providing immense client satisfaction, demonstrate a promise to innovation and sustainability. Therefore, our efforts have contributed to raising the profile of Islamic finance in the region and strengthening our success in providing a comprehensive Islamic banking proposition to all our customers, backed by seamless, customer-centric banking experiences that are both rewarding and memorable.”

Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shariah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 40 branches and 229 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. Emirates Islamic was recognized as ‘Best Overall Islamic Bank’ and ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the Islamic Finance News Awards 2024. The Bank was also named the ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the prestigious Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2024.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.

