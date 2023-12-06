Recognition underscores dedication to the development and sustainability of the housing sector

Dubai: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, was recently awarded at the inaugural ‘Urban October – the First Gulf Housing Week’ in Oman for contributions made to the home finance sector. The regional award was presented by His Excellency Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

In line with its vision to be the pioneering Shari’ah-compliant bank for customers and communities, Emirates Islamic was recognized for its innovative and tailored home finance products at the event. The conference held at the event addressed four key sectors: housing, urban planning, future school buildings and city resilience.

Farid Al Mulla, Chief Executive Officer at Emirates Islamic said: “We are very pleased with the recognition we have received at ‘Urban October – the First Housing Finance Week’. This accolade serves as a testament to our forward-thinking approach and our pledge to remain at the forefront of the Home Finance and housing sector market in the region. The award underscores our dedication to the development and sustainability of the housing sector, which aligns perfectly with the UAE’s vision for growth and prosperity.”

Held in Muscat, Oman, the event was the ideal platform for Emirates Islamic to showcase its commitment to address the need for customised Home Finance solutions within the booming housing and real estate sector within the GCC region.

Aligned with United Nations’ World Habitat Day, World Cities Day and World Architecture Day, all celebrated in October, the event aimed to advance urban sustainability. Its guiding theme, ‘Building Better Cities, Enhancing Lives,’ supported the UN’s ‘Urban Economic Resilience’ initiative.

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shari’ah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 42 branches and 211 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. In 2023, Emirates Islamic was awarded the ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ award at The Banker Islamic Banking Awards for its AED 1 billion dirham-denominated sukuk, the first such dirham sukuk issuance by a UAE bank. The bank also won ‘Best Islamic Real Estate Deal’ at the prestigious Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2023 for facilitating a real estate financing deal for a leading Dubai-based conglomerate.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.

For further information please visit www.emiratesislamic.ae

Or please contact:

Amina Al Zarooni

Media Relations Manager, Emirates Islamic

Email: AminaAlZarooni@emiratesislamic.ae

Danaisha Gulabani

asda’a bcw; Dubai, UAE

Email: Danaisha.Gulabani@bcw-global.com