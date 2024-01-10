EI + mobile banking App

Dubai: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has announced the launch of a Shariah-compliant digital wealth and equity trading platform on its EI + mobile banking App, becoming the first Islamic bank in the UAE to offer this feature to its customers. The platform allows customers to easily manage their investments by trading in Shariah-compliant equities in both local and international markets, while providing a complete and holistic view of the overall investment portfolio held with the bank.

The platform is seamlessly integrated into the bank’s mobile banking App, enabling customers to easily engage in investment and trading activities, all within the same App that caters to their everyday banking requirements.

As a special introductory offer, customers using the Digital Wealth platform will be able to trade in stocks with zero commissions from 1 January until 31 March 2024.

Furthermore, customers have the option to track market updates pertaining to their portfolios and check significant market trends of the day. The platform also provides a range of investment tools, including historical and intraday charts with technical analysis, and grants access to independent analyst assessments and essential market consensus data.

In addition, customers can create multiple watchlists for monitoring stocks and keeping an eye on their preferred securities. For investors seeking to explore potential investment prospects based on factors such as country, sectors, analyst targets, dividend yield, and various other indicators, the platform offers access to a stock screening tool.

Mohamed Al Hadi, Acting Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, said: “Emirates Islamic is continuously working towards strengthening and growing our digital offerings to customers. The new Digital Wealth platform is in line with our vision to be the most innovative Shariah-compliant bank for our customers, people, and communities. Further, it is a part of the bank’s digital-first approach that has rapidly gained traction over the years. With customer satisfaction at the heart of everything we do, we remain committed to leading innovation and driving growth in Islamic banking and finance.”

Syed Muhammad Umair, Head of Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, said, “Emirates Islamic continues to be at the forefront of driving digital banking innovation in the Islamic financial services sector, providing our customers best-in-class solutions through our digital banking channels. We are proud to be the first Islamic bank in the UAE to introduce an innovative service like the digital wealth platform on our mobile banking App, enhancing it into a comprehensive platform serving both daily banking and wealth management requirement of customers.”

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shari’ah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 42 branches and 211 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. In 2023, Emirates Islamic was awarded the ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ award at The Banker Islamic Banking Awards for its AED 1 billion dirham-denominated sukuk, the first such dirham sukuk issuance by a UAE bank. The bank also won ‘Best Islamic Real Estate Deal’ at the prestigious Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2023 for facilitating a real estate financing deal for a leading Dubai-based conglomerate.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.

