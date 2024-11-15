Dubai, UAE: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has announced the launch of a new campaign for Emaratis. Through the month of November, the bank will be offering exclusive discounts and benefits to new and existing UAE National customers.

Building on its reputation as a bank adopting an innovative and customer-centric approach to Islamic banking, Emirates Islamic introduced a wide range of perks and banking benefits exclusively for UAE National customers. These included:

Account related grand prizes, cash back and more including a raffle draw of AED 2 million for Kunooz Savings Account holders, salary transfer cashback up to AED 16,000 for Personal Banking customers, up to AED 30,000 cashback for customers joining Emirates Islamic Priority Banking and maintaining an average balance starting from AED 500,000 and a chance to be one of 60 winners to win an iPhone 16 Pro for every increase in Current or Savings Account balance by AED 25,000.

Financing solutions with exclusive benefits including, 100% discount on processing fees for Auto Financing, exclusive profit rates and 50% discount on processing fees for Personal Finance and exclusive profit rates and discounts on processing fees applicable to beneficiaries of ‘Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment’ and ‘The Housing Department’ within the Emirate of Sharjah.

Emarati Credit Card holders would also enjoy benefits like a welcome bonus of up to AED 750, a chance to win vouchers worth AED 50,000 from Emirates Holidays and up to 50% discount every month from Talabat and Padel courts.

Mohamed Al Hadi, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, said: “As a home-grown financial institution and as a part of our ongoing strategy to strengthen our relationship with UAE National customers, we remain committed to offering our Emarati customers attractive and distinctive offers and services that will enable them to fulfil their aspirational needs.”

He added: “As we mark 20 years of progress as a leading financial institution in the UAE this year, we are pleased to launch our Emarati Month campaign, catering to our Emarati customers. An institution with strong roots in the UAE community, we have always endeavored to provide banking solutions that make a difference in the lives of our UAE National customers. We are confident that our campaign will be well received by Emarati customers and strengthen our position as the bank of choice for UAE Nationals.”

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shari’ah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 40 branches and 226 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. Emirates Islamic was recognized as ‘Best Overall Islamic Bank’ and ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the Islamic Finance News Awards 2024. The Bank was also named the ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the prestigious Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2024.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.

