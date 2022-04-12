Dubai: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE and the preferred bank for UAE nationals has launched an Emarati Business Account, designed specifically to cater to the needs of UAE national companies.

The new account builds on the bank’s ongoing commitment towards supporting the UAE’s SME sector, which represent 94 per cent of the total companies and institutions operating in the country and contribute more than 50 per cent to the country’s GDP. The SME sector is a key contributor to the national economy and helps to boost the UAE’s global competitiveness while contributing to increase the non-oil GDP and advancing economic diversification. As a homegrown bank, Emirates Islamic has always supported the spirit of entrepreneurship and championed the growth of UAE local businesses.

The Emarati Business Account can be opened easily within 24 hours providing entrepreneurs seamless access to a full financial suite of products and services. Our newly launched value proposition offers a host of benefits including the Business Debit Card - with access to over 30 million merchants worldwide, a dedicated relationship manager to assist with the banking needs, access to businessONLINE - providing round the clock digital banking convenience and a dedicated Business Banking Call Center. Emarati business owners can choose from a range of business packages depending on their specific needs, including Platinum, Gold, Premium, Digital and E-Trader Account – each with its own features and benefits.

Commenting on the launch, Farid Al Mulla, Head of Consumer Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, said: “As a leading Islamic bank in the region, we recognise the crucial role that the Emarati business community plays in driving economic growth in the UAE, and are committed to supporting their needs. We understand the unique requirements of this business segment and through our new Emarati Business Account, we would like to empower our UAE national clients and assist them through each part of their business journey.”

He added, “Our offering has been evolving to address the ever-changing needs of running a business. We aim to continue to work towards introducing seamless, innovative solutions that contribute to fostering a business environment conducive to the needs of UAE nationals.”

