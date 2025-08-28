Event strengthens the bank’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision to empower women and support entrepreneurship

Dubai, UAE: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, commemorated Emirati Women’s Day with a special ‘Pearls of the Nation’ initiative.

‘Pearls of the Nation’ showcased a vibrant souq featuring Emirati women entrepreneurs and artisans who showcased food, perfume, fashion and traditional handicrafts. The initiative served to strengthen the bank’s commitment to empowering and uplifting women in the UAE and recognising their contributions to the economy.

The event also included cultural activities and an inspiring keynote talk by Dr. Rafia Ghubash, eminent Emirati psychiatrist, President of the Arab Network for Women in Science and Technology, Founder of the Women’s Museum in Dubai, role model and academic leader. ‘Pearls of the Nation’ evoked a powerful sense of community aligned with this year’s theme ‘Hand in Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years’ highlighting shared progress and achievements of Emirati women over the last five decades.

Farida Mohammad Rafi, Chief Human Resource Officer at Emirates Islamic, said:

“Emirates Islamic recognises the vital role of Emirati women in shaping the future of the UAE. Through the ‘Pearls of the Nation’ initiative, we honour the contributions of Emirati women over the last 50 years, celebrating their achievements and showcasing their powerful spirit. We are deeply committed to actively supporting Emirati women to flourish, be it in entrepreneurship or developing capabilities within the bank. Emirates Islamic has created a culture of community that is inclusive and empowering to women.”

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shari’ah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 40 branches and 229 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. Emirates Islamic was recognized as ‘Best Overall Islamic Bank’ and ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the Islamic Finance News Awards 2024. The Bank was also named the ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the prestigious Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2024.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.

