United Arab Emirates – Emirates Health Services (EHS) has successfully concluded its distinguished participation in the 50th edition of Arab Health 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 27 to 30 January. This success underscores EHS's leading role as a key driver in the development of both the local and global healthcare sectors.

Throughout the exhibition, the EHS stand welcomed prominent visits from VIPs, along with several directors-general from local and federal entities, as well as private companies. They toured the stand and explored the pioneering projects showcased, praising the level of innovation presented and expressing appreciation for EHS’s efforts to enhance family health and develop sustainable health solutions for all, particularly in areas such as digital health, artificial intelligence, and future medicine, describing these projects as a model for the region and the world.

His Excellency Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal, Director General of Emirates Health Services, affirmed that EHS’ participation in this year’s edition reflects its commitment to fostering a shared responsibility culture for building a healthy and thriving community, and highlighting the UAE's status as a global platform for developing the health sector. He noted that EHS’ success at this event reflects its commitment to the wise leadership’s vision and its ambitious strategy, which places human happiness and well-being at the core of its priorities in building a healthcare system of exceptional quality.

He stated, "In conjunction with the announcement of 2025 as the 'Year of Community' in the UAE, we presented an advanced model of health innovation and sustainability to the world, focusing on preventive measures and treatment technologies to safeguard the health of the families and the community. We also highlighted innovative projects that showcase our leadership, with an emphasis on family health as a key factor in enhancing quality of life."

Speaking about the strategic cooperation agreements signed by EHS during its participation, Dr. Al Serkal highlighted that these partnerships mark a significant milestone in the EHS’s journey, emphasizing that the strong interest of high-profile figures and decision-makers in the stand confirms the importance of the showcased projects and their impact on enhancing the sustainability of the health system.

As part of its participation, Emirates Health Services convened a group of global experts to discuss key issues in the global healthcare sector, such as genetic medicine, organ transplantation, and space medicine, during the "3rd EHS Healthcare Excellence Symposium”. Furthermore, EHS strengthened its strategic partnerships by signing 12 MOUs with leading local and international entities, aimed at promoting health innovation, reinforcing sector sustainability, and facilitating knowledge exchange while adopting modern technologies that contribute to achieving sustainable development goals.

EHS concluded its participation with a youth circle titled "Youth Leading the Health Sector into Space", which discussed the growing role of Emirati youth in exploring new horizons in the field of space medicine, reaffirming its commitment to enhancing Emirati youth engagement and empowering the new generation to lead the healthcare sector into the future.

The EHS participation in Arab Health 2025 highlights its ability to make a broad impact in shaping the future of healthcare in the UAE, confirming that the projects presented represent a future roadmap for the healthcare sector, especially in the fields of family health and digital health.

It is worth noting that the Arab Health Medical Expo is the Middle East's largest healthcare exhibition and congress. This year, in its 50th edition, it hosted over 3,800 exhibitors from 180 countries, featuring 40 international pavilions.