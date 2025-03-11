Dubai, UAE: Emirates Government Services Hub (EGSH), Dubai’s leading provider of centralized government services, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with IFZA Dubai, the UAE’s most dynamic free zone community. This collaboration strengthens EGSH’s mission to simplify business setup and operations, providing a full spectrum of services to IFZA’s growing network of entrepreneurs and foreign investors.

With its state-of-the-art infrastructure, business-friendly regulations, and innovative ecosystem, IFZA is an ideal destination for SMEs and international companies looking to establish a strong foundation in Dubai. EGSH’s expertise complements IFZA’s offerings by providing seamless support for trade license issuance, compliance management, and visa services, all tailored to the unique needs of free zone companies and their employees.

Empowering Businesses with Seamless Solutions

This partnership enables businesses at IFZA to access:

Fast and Efficient Licensing: Swift issuance and renewal of trade licenses to ensure uninterrupted operations.

Comprehensive Employee Services: Expert support with visa applications, renewals, and work permit management.

End-to-End Compliance Assistance: Simplified regulatory processes and facility licensing for hassle-free management.

Beyond Business Setup: Access to corporate training, banking assistance, health insurance, and commercial real estate solutions within the IFZA ecosystem.

Together, EGSH and IFZA aim to deliver unparalleled convenience, transparency, and efficiency to businesses, supporting Dubai’s vision as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Driving Growth Through Strategic Partnerships

The partnership with IFZA Dubai strengthens EGSH’s position as a vital enabler for businesses seeking streamlined and efficient processes. From trade name registration to real estate transactions, EGSH’s expert teams deliver precise, compliant, and customer-focused solutions at every step.

This collaboration further underscores EGSH’s commitment to supporting Dubai’s dynamic business environment. By addressing the unique needs of free zone companies and their employees, EGSH continues to empower businesses to thrive and succeed.

About Emirates Government Services Hub (EGSH)

Conveniently located on the first floor of the Art of Living Mall in Al Barsha 2, Umm Suqeim Street, EGSH is Dubai’s one-stop destination for all essential governmental services. Its comprehensive service offerings include:

Dubai Economy Services: Trade name reservation, commercial license issuance, and management of permits and registrations.

Dubai Land Department – Land Services & Registration: Property sales, mortgage transfers, Ejari services, and valuations.

AMER Services: Visa management, including Golden Visa issuance, renewals, and VIP packages.

TASHEEL Services: Facility licensing, work permits, labor contracts, and compliance services.

Real Estate Trustee Services: Property registration, appraisals, and certifications.

Notary Services: Document attestation and Power of Attorney issuance.

EGSH combines efficiency, transparency, and innovation to deliver essential government services under one roof. Businesses benefit from streamlined operations, paperless workflows that align with the UAE’s sustainability goals, and fast processes that complete most documentation within a single day. For high-value clients, exclusive VIP packages provide tailored support and premium solutions for their needs.