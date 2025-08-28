

Dubai, UAE: Emirates Glass, a leading glass processing company in the region and a subsidiary of Dubai Investments PJSC, has signed a five-year Manufacturing and Distribution Agreement with Australia-based ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX:CPV) to bring cutting-edge solar glazing solutions to the UAE and wider GCC market. The agreement was formalized, with production expected to commence later this year.

The agreement enables Emirates Glass to locally manufacture ClearVue’s advanced solar-integrated glass – a next-generation technology that allows glass to generate electricity from sunlight while maintaining clarity and high-performance insulation. Emirates Glass will also hold non-exclusive distribution rights across the UAE and the broader GCC region, supporting the increasing demand for sustainable building materials in sun-rich environments.

This partnership underscores the growing market appetite for clean, renewable energy solutions embedded into building materials. The solar glazing, spandrel and cladding technology is designed for use in commercial, residential, and institutional developments and is suitable for façades, skylights, windows, canopies, and even greenhouses – offering a blend of function, energy efficiency, and design flexibility.

ClearVue’s Integrated Solar Façade maximizes on-site renewable energy generation for a sustainable building envelope. This allows buildings to reduce reliance on conventional power sources while enhancing natural light and thermal performance – a particularly valuable solution in climates like the UAE’s. ClearVue Solar Façade solutions are engineered to seamlessly deploy standard curtainwall and framing systems while meeting the most stringent fire rating requirements for high rise buildings.

Rizwanulla Khan, Executive President of Emirates Glass, said, “We are excited to partner with ClearVue and introduce this innovative technology to our customers across the region. As the construction sector continues to evolve, the need for energy-efficient, high-performance building materials is more urgent than ever. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to sustainable innovation and reinforces our position at the forefront of the regional glass industry.”

Doug Hunt, Global CEO of ClearVue Technologies, commented, “Emirates Glass is a recognised leader in the Middle East’s glass manufacturing sector, and we are pleased to collaborate with them as we expand our global footprint. The UAE and GCC are ideal markets for our solar facade solutions, given the region’s focus on sustainability and abundance of sunlight.”

The partnership supports the UAE’s broader sustainability ambitions, including the Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, and positions Emirates Glass and Dubai Investments at the intersection of industrial innovation and environmental responsibility.

About Emirates Glass

Emirates Glass LLC is a leading glass processing company in the UAE & middle east, established in 1998 as a subsidiary of Glass LLC, a Dubai Investments PJSC company. With over 27 years of experience, Emirates Glass has become a significant player in the architectural glass industry, contributing to iconic buildings across the UAE and beyond. Emirates Glass operates one of the largest single-site integrated glass processing facilities globally, covering 400,000 square feet. They are committed to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, offering a diverse range of high-performance glass products. Their mission is to provide cutting-edge glass solutions that meet the evolving needs of the architectural and construction industries while adhering to the highest quality and environmental standards. To learn more, please visit: https://emiratesglass.com

About ClearVue Technologies Limited

ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX: CPV; OTCX: CVUEF) is an Australian technology company that integrates solar technology into building façade and rooftop surfaces to provide renewable energy generation and offset the operational carbon footprint of buildings. The Company’s advanced, patented glass technology preserves glass transparency maintaining building aesthetics while generating energy. ClearVue has extended solar energy-generation to vision glass, cladding, spandrel, balustrade, and skylight solutions. These solutions can offset operational energy requirements significantly contributing to the net zero building. ClearVue’s integrated solar façade is revolutionizing the way buildings are designed, constructed, and renovated. Experience how building façades will become a major contributing factor to reducing operational carbon by visiting ClearVue at www.clearvuepv.com. Follow ClearVue on: Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube.