Dubai, UAE: Emirates Gas, a leading company operating in the gas industry in the UAE, and a wholly owned subsidiary of ENOC Group, has announced an update to its LPG cylinder security seal in the Dubai market. Since the 18th of June 2025, LPG cylinders distributed across Dubai feature a new yellow seal.

This update is part of Emirates Gas’ continuous safety enhancement efforts, aimed at safeguarding customers and maintaining the integrity of cylinders in circulation. Distributors were notified of this change, and the noticed period was extended till 23rd June 2025.

As a market leader in the UAE’s gas business, Emirates Gas takes pride in maintaining the highest safety and security standards in its pursuit of providing consumers with safe and reliable premium-quality products. Emirates Gas continues to further enhance safety precautions incorporated in its products throughout the UAE.

As a leading supplier of gas products in the UAE, Emirates Gas remains committed to upholding the highest standards of safety and quality. Customers are advised to purchase LPG cylinders only from authorised distributors and to report any irregularities to local authorities.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.

