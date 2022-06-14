Dubai, UAE: Emirates Gas, a subsidiary of ENOC Group, announced a partnership with Gas Integrated Solutions (GIS), a subsidiary of Aquacool Metering, a part of Emirates District Cooling (EMICOOL) LLC, wholly owned by Dubai Investments, to enhance safety and security standards in the use and distribution of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) and its derivatives for consumers in the Emirate of Dubai.

The signing ceremony was attended by Burhan Al Hashemi, Managing Director of Commercial and International Sales at ENOC and Nader Al Fardan, Senior Director – Gas Marketing & General Manager – Emirates Gas LLC, Mohamed Saif Al Ketbi Chairman of Aquacool & GIS, Dr Adib Moubadder, CEO of Aquacool Metering and Mohammad Alhemeiri, General Manager, Gas Integrated Solutions.

The agreement is focusing on ensuring highest safety and maintenance standards as well as seamless sustainable supply of gas to communities by providing a comprehensive portfolio of integrated smart and innovative solutions for consumers in the residential sector. Emirates Gas will work with GIS to support local authority requirements, and to ensure that technical and safety standards are implemented in the communities. GIS will provide customers across its locations with digital billing and gas management services. Through this partnership, many communities across Dubai will benefit from the services provided in the coming months

Commenting on the partnership, His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “As a market leader in the gas industry in the UAE, we are committed to the safety of our customers and consumers. Through this partnership with GIS, we will strengthen our offering in the residential sector by providing complete integrated LPG services in line with the highest standards of safety and security.”

Mohamed Saif Al Ketbi Chairman of Aquacool & GIS said: “GIS is committed to upholding the highest safety and security standards in the industry and this new partnership will see Emirates Gas and GIS providing complete integrated LPG services including LPG supply, maintenance, and billing to the residential sector. GIS will be responsible for the agreements with the consumers as a third party, whilst Emirates Gas will focus on delivering the product to the consumers.”

Aquacool Metering has been providing the market with the most modern and accurate pre- and post- services for building owners, developers and other stakeholders seeking a comprehensive utility solution.

Emirates Gas is a pioneer in providing an uninterrupted supply of LPG in the UAE. Over the years, Emirates Gas has continuously worked closely with local authorities to formulate and implement policies, and maintain world-class Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) standards and best practices to serve the industrial, commercial, and residential developments that benefit local communities in Dubai and the UAE.

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employ a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. ENOC is the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai.

