Dubai Cashless strategy aims to make more than 90% of all transactions digital by 2026

Dubai, UAE: Emirates and flydubai have signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Dubai Finance (DOF) to advance digital payment initiatives and promote ‘Dubai Cashless Strategy’ among international tourists, cementing the city’s position as a global digital economy hub.

With over 18.7 million tourists visiting Dubai in 2024, cash-reliant travellers represent the emirate's greatest untapped potential for digital payment adoption.

Two separate MoUs were signed by Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer and Hamad Obaidalla, flydubai’s Chief Commercial Officer with Ahmad Ali Meftah, Executive Director of the Central Accounts Sector at DOF, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group, His Excellency Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director General of DOF along with senior Emirates Group and flydubai executives.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer said: “Emirates’ strategic partnership with DOF represents a significant opportunity to accelerate digital payment adoption across our tourism ecosystem. By leveraging our combined expertise and infrastructure, we’re supporting Dubai’s cashless vision and directly fuelling D33 Agenda ambitions by enabling the business case for digital-first tourism that creates seamless visitor experiences. With our global network, Emirates will also promote Dubai’s cashless ecosystem internationally, encouraging millions of visitors each year to embrace secure digital solutions from the moment they book their ticket. We hope what we are building today will become the blueprint that other major cities will follow.”

Hamad Obaidalla, flydubai’s Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai said: "Our collaboration with DOF is a pivotal step in advancing Dubai Cashless Strategy. flydubai is committed to adopting digital-first solutions, and this partnership will allow us to further enhance the travel experience for millions of international visitors who choose Dubai each year. By making cashless payments simpler, more secure and more accessible, we are not only improving convenience for our customers but also contributing to Dubai’s vision of becoming a leading global hub for digital innovation and economic growth.”

“Our partnership with Emirates and flydubai represents an important milestone in the implementation of the Dubai Cashless Strategy,” said Ahmed Ali Muftah, Executive Director of the Central Accounts Sector at DOF. “It will help expand the adoption of digital payments among the wide segment of visitors and tourists that Dubai attracts annually. Strengthening smart and secure payment channels consolidates Dubai’s position as a global destination for digital tourism and an innovation-driven economy. It also reflects our commitment to accelerating the transition towards a cashless society that achieves the highest levels of efficiency and financial sustainability. We are confident that this collaboration will open new horizons for the adoption of advanced financial solutions, supporting the emirate’s sustainable economic growth.”

Amna Mohamed Lootah, Director of Digital Payments Regulation Division at DOF, said: “Emirates and flydubai play a key role in driving positive change in Dubai’s travel sector. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovative financial solutions, enhances the smart tourism experience, and supports a seamless, secure, and sustainable financial environment for all. We are dedicated to providing a seamless and secure financial environment for everyone, contributing to Dubai’s long-term financial sustainability and economic growth.”

The partnership will leverage DOF’s established connections to government departments and both airlines’ substantial digital payment expertise, with a significant percentage of Emirates’ and flydubai’s global business conducted through digital transactions. Emirates offers 14 payment gateways for its customers, and Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme for both Emirates and flydubai, is already a 100% digital currency for earning and redeeming benefits.

The MoUs aim to enhance collaboration across several areas, including exchanging expertise, technical know-how and best practices for cashless solutions within the travel and tourism ecosystem. All sides will explore opportunities to run workshops and training sessions and will evaluate payment adoption trends that support strategic planning efforts.

The collaborations will target tourists and travellers planning their stay in Dubai by developing initiatives that improve and make the digital payment experience more inclusive for visitors. The carriers and DOF will explore joint marketing campaigns to uplift visitor awareness, tap into opportunities for incentives that encourage digital payment adoption as well as offer diverse digital solutions for visitors like contactless payments.

Launched last year, the Dubai Cashless Strategy aims to achieve 90% cashless transactions across government and private sectors combined by end of 2026. The initiative is projected to boost economic growth by more than AED 8 billion annually through innovative financial technology services. The strategy is part of Dubai's Economic Agenda (D33) to drive fintech innovation and competitiveness and focuses on delivering seamless, secure digital payment experiences across all sectors.

About Dubai Finance

The Department of Finance (DOF) for the Government of Dubai was established in 1995 under Law no. (5), to supervise all financial and accounting affairs of the Government of Dubai, in addition to issuing consolidated financial statements for the emirate's government.

DOF is responsible for the development of the government's general annual budget and its execution in cooperation with all relevant local government entities. Furthermore, DOF provides liquidity, including transferring sanctioned budgetary allocations to all relevant government entities. It also oversees the preparation and development of financial resources, and verifies the collection and provision of general revenues, while also supervising government banking accounts. Dubai Finance strives to provide innovative financial services and enrich the culture of public expenditure optimisation, adhering to the highest local and global standards.

About flydubai

From its home in Dubai, flydubai has created a network of more than 135 destinations served by a fleet of 88 aircraft. Since commencing operations in June 2009, flydubai has been committed to removing barriers to travel, creating free flows of trade and tourism and enhancing connectivity between different cultures across its ever-expanding network.

flydubai has marked its journey with a number of milestones:

An expanding network: Created a network of more than 135 destinations in 58 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, South Asia and South-East Asia.

Serving underserved markets: Opened more than 100 new routes that did not previously have direct air links to Dubai or were not served by a UAE national carrier from Dubai.

An efficient single fleet-type: Operates a single fleet-type of 88 Boeing 737 aircraft and includes: 28 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800, 57 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 03 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Enhancing connectivity: Carried more than 120 million passengers since it began operations in 2009.