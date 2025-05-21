Dubai, UAE – In a landmark move for sustainable construction in the UAE, Emirates Extrusion Factory (EEF), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments, and UCS Green Solutions Building and Construction Materials Trading (UCS), a forward-thinking supplier of innovative façade and cladding solutions, have signed an exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to manufacture and promote the region’s first Green Curtain Wall System with Zero Material Wastage.

The strategic alliance was formalized during the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ forum, and was signed by Sreekumar Brahmanandan, General Manager, Emirates Extrusion Factory, and Ebrahim Mohammad Abdallah, Managing Director, UCS Green Solutions Building and Construction Materials Trading.

Under the agreement, EEF will act as the exclusive manufacturer of the pioneering product developed by UCS – a façade solution engineered with precision to eliminate material waste during installation. The partnership not only aligns with national sustainability goals but also sets a new benchmark in the regional construction industry.

“This exclusive partnership marks a transformative milestone not just for Emirates Extrusion, but for the UAE’s construction industry as a whole,” said Sreekumar Brahmanandan, General Manager and Board Director of Emirates Extrusion Factory. “As a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments, we are proud to champion local manufacturing and pioneer sustainable innovation. Being the sole manufacturer of UCS’s zero-waste curtain wall system reflects our commitment to reshaping how buildings are designed, built, and experienced—where performance meets purpose. This collaboration is more than a product launch; it’s a bold step toward reducing environmental impact and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a regional leader in sustainable development.”

The Green Curtain Wall System represents a significant leap in façade technology—seamlessly blending aesthetics with environmental performance to meet the growing demand for greener infrastructure across the region. Its zero-waste design reflects a broader shift toward circular manufacturing, where efficiency, innovation, and impact converge. More than just a product, it exemplifies how local partnerships can drive high-impact, scalable solutions aligned with the UAE’s long-term sustainability vision.

“At UCS, we believe true innovation lies in solving real-world challenges — and material waste in construction is one of the most pressing. This zero-waste curtain wall system is not just a technical advancement, it’s a statement of intent for the industry,” said Ebrahim Mohammad Abdallah, Managing Director of UCS Green Solutions Building and Construction Materials Trading. “Partnering with Emirates Extrusion Factory allows us to scale this innovation through local manufacturing, making sustainable construction more accessible and impactful.”

This collaboration aligns with the UAE’s long-term industrial and environmental goals, including Operation 300bn and the Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. With the construction sector under increasing pressure to reduce its environmental footprint, the zero-waste curtain

wall system presents a scalable solution for developers and architects looking to balance sustainability with structural excellence.

About Emirates Extrusion Factory

Established in 1993 and acquired by Dubai Investments in 1997, Emirates Extrusion Factory LLC is a leading aluminum extrusion company in the Middle East. The company specializes in high-performance, precision-engineered aluminum profiles for architectural and industrial applications. With advanced capabilities in powder coating, anodizing, and thermal break technology, Emirates Extrusion delivers durable, energy-efficient, and customizable solutions. Committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, the company has supplied aluminum systems to some of the most prestigious projects across the GCC.

About UCS Building Materials Trading

With over 35 years of field experience in curtain wall design, fabrication, and installation, UCS GREEN SYSTEM delivers a cutting-edge, certified green solution for modern façades. The system minimizes fabrication time, eliminates cutting waste, and reduces manpower needs by up to 90%—no scaffolding required. Pre-engineered for flawless assembly using just three fasteners, it ensures strength, speed, and sustainability with zero post-installation issues.