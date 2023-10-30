Emirates Environmental Group conducted its 4th and final Panel Discussion of 2023 on 30th October in association with Arabia CSR Network and supported by EmiratesGBC, Clean Energy Business Council and the Swiss Business Council. Since our inception, we have organised an impressive total of 209 panel discussions, bringing together industry experts, thought leaders, and innovators to address critical issues and drive meaningful change. This panel discussion titled “Integrating Stakeholder Alliances: To a Carbon Free UAE” was hosted by Two Seasons Hotel and Apartments, between 10:00 am and 12:30 noon. The discussion aimed to utilise the opportunity of this platform to bring together key industry experts and stakeholders to direct the conversation that enables the forging of alliances to accelerate decarbonisation efforts in the UAE.

Mrs. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-founder and Chairperson of EEG commenced the discussion by reflecting on EEG’s journey in the first three quarters of 2023 and introduced the relevance of the topic for the session. She stated: “This theme was chosen as the world we inhabit is undergoing a profound transformation as we know it. Our socioeconomic model, characterised by a fast-paced lifestyle and relentless consumption, has brought us to a point where we must reflect on the consequences of our choices. Our current approach to living prioritises convenience over sustainability, which has culminated in unsustainable consumption patterns and the overexploitation of our planet's resources. We are faced with the stark reality that we are operating beyond the boundaries that our planet can sustain”.

She further added that, “The UAE, as a country known for its remarkable diversity, renowned educational institutions, investments in innovation and research, and robust international relations, is uniquely positioned to lead the world toward a sustainable, carbon-neutral future. As hosts of Expo 2020 and with the upcoming COP 28, the UAE plays an instrumental role in fostering global partnerships and promoting climate action. It is imperative to empower these alliances, as outlined in Sustainable Development Goal #17, to drive the world toward a carbon-free future”.

To discuss the plethora of advantages that key partnerships can bring forth and to elaborate on UAE’s path towards decarbonisation, EEG brought to the stage key subject matter experts.

The distinguished panel of speakers were:

Mr. Chris Wood, CEO of RAK Gas

Mr. Ralph Martin, Chairman and founder of O! Millionaire and Oasis Park; Chairman of The Rockets Investment/Consulting and CEO of 5th Consulting DMCC,

Mr. Ali Makki, CEO of Kilimanjaro Energy Group

Ms. Farah Yassine, Senior Manager in the Capital Projects Team at PwC

The session aimed to and address several important points:

To recognise the importance of a unified approach to sustainability To accelerate the progress of decarbonisation and carbon neutrality actions in the UAE. To educate the masses on the importance of decarbonisation. To identify the challenges of achieving net Zero Goals. To bring together different stakeholders to identify the progress achieved on this issue and promote effective partnerships and collaboration. To recognise the importance of achieving Sustainable Development Goal #17 (Effective Partnerships) and its role in accelerating all other goals.

As an UNEP accredited NGO and UNCCD, EEG designed, developed and executed the panel discussion to address several of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including

SDGs including #7Affordable and Clean Energy, #8 Decent Work and Economic Growth, #9 Industry Innovation and Infrastructure, #11 Sustainable Cities and Communities, #12 Responsible Consumption & Production, #13 Climate Action, and #17 Partnership for the Goals.

The session was very lively with critical issues being brought to the fore; some of the critical questions included:

What practical metrics and measurement tools can businesses use to evaluate the tangible impact of their decarbonisation initiatives, and how can these metrics be standardised for meaningful comparisons and engage employees?

How can government policies and regulations be fine-tuned to facilitate and incentivise stakeholder alliances for decarbonisation while ensuring fair competition and accountability?

What are some common challenges or objections faced when advocating for decarbonisation, and how can stakeholders effectively address these concerns within their organisations and communities?

The speakers shared their expertise, knowledge and challenges associated with decarbonisation at the discussion, the session concluded with an interactive session where the speakers and members of the audience, including industry business leaders, government officials, students from high schools & universities, and the media, shared their views and asked vital questions.

-Ends-

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the 1st environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the programme of Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML), EEG is a full Member (voting) of World Packaging Organisation (WPO).

For more information, contact us: email: eeg@emirates.net.ae; Tel: 04-3448622; Fax: 04-3448677 and please visit our bi-lingual website: www.eeg-uae.org; Follow us on LinkedIn, FB; Twitter & Instagram: @eegemirates.