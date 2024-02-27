The Emirates Entrepreneurship Association (EEA) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Deliveroo, as part of EEA’s strategy to continuously support UAE entrepreneurs and SMEs as well as strengthen the economic landscape. The signing ceremony took place at Deliveroo's headquarters in Dubai.

The agreement allows Emirati Food & Beverage (F&B) companies in Abu Dhabi, which are members of EEA, to join the Deliveroo platform and showcase their products. This enables them to extend their market reach and gain direct access to Deliveroo's customer base and logistical infrastructure. Additionally, these companies can also benefit from a range of benefits and incentives, such as competitive pricing, onboarding assistance, training programs, quality assurance measures, and continuous support from dedicated account managers.

H.E Sanad Al Meqbali, Chairman of the Emirates Entrepreneurship Association, said: “SMEs play a vital role in bolstering our national economy, underscoring the significance of our collaboration with Deliveroo, particularly given its unparalleled global proficiency in e-commerce and logistics. This partnership holds immense potential for SMEs, particularly those in the F&B sector, to broaden their reach and leverage Deliveroo's worldwide expertise in ensuring service reliability and delivery efficiency”.

Anis Harb, General Manager at Deliveroo Middle East, said, “We are honoured to collaborate with the Emirates Entrepreneurship Association to provide its members in Abu Dhabi the opportunity to join Deliveroo and enhance their presence in the city. This collaboration also enhances our customers’ value proposition by offering them a diverse selection of restaurants. By leveraging our platform, which connects millions of users, we are confident in the significant benefits Deliveroo will bring, including tailored advantages, incentives, competitive prices, quality assurance, and ongoing support.”

This collaboration is in line with EEA's ongoing efforts to build supportive partnerships for Emirati entrepreneurs, providing SMEs access to the best global practices in order to enhance the national entrepreneurship landscape.