H.E. Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi: We are progressing with the implementation of our strategic plans to achieve an ambitious vision guided by leadership, with positive impacts on community quality of life and support for sustainable growth.

UAE, Dubai: The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE)’s Board of Directors has discussed the progress made in implementing the Establishment’s 2024–2026 strategy and reviewed the entity’s key achievements for the year.

The Board also set strategic priorities and approved the action plan for the coming period as part of the EDE’s commitment to enhancing innovation and sustainability in the medical and pharmaceutical industries and developing its regulatory and research capacities in line with the UAE’s aspirations for this vital sector.

The discussions took place during a meeting chaired by His Excellency Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment. Present at the meeting were H.E. Dr. Maha Taysir Barakat, Vice Chairwoman of the Board, and H.E. Dr. Fatima Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, EDE Director-General, as well as board members H.E. Dr. Essa Abdulfattah Kazim, H.E. Badr Salim Al Olama, H.E. Dr. Farhan Malak and Ahmed Al Romaithi, representative of the youth category.

H.E. Al Hajeri commended the prominent role played by H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, during his tenure as Board Chair, praising his strategic vision and efforts to consolidate the Establishment’s regulatory foundations and elevate its standing as a national engine of pharmaceutical innovation.

He expressed appreciation for the board members’ performance and for the distinguished contribution of EDE teams, whose commitment and professionalism reflect the integrated institutional efforts to achieve national objectives in the health and pharmaceutical sectors.

Al Hajeri also voiced pride in the Establishment’s achievements made to consolidate the UAE’s position as a trusted hub for innovation in the pharmaceutical and medical industries, expand local manufacturing capacities, support research ecosystems and adhere to the latest international standards.

He affirmed that the Emirates Drug Establishment will continue to play an important role in driving the nation’s vision to strengthen leadership and sustainability within the medical and pharmaceutical industries and ensure future readiness. The Establishment will spare no effort to develop innovative solutions and forge effective strategic partnerships in pharmaceutical innovation and research.

For her part, H.E. Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi affirmed that the Establishment is making steady progress in implementing its strategic plans to realise its ambitious vision. She highlighted that it has successfully modernised its organisational structure and broadened the scope of research collaboration, generating positive impacts on community well-being and reinforcing sustainable economic growth.

Al Kaabi highlighted the establishment’s strategy and future vision to integrate artificial intelligence technologies into drug discovery, activate digital solutions in pharmaceutical regulation, and adopt sustainable manufacturing standards that align with environmental responsibility while accelerating innovation.

Strategic directions and organisational integration

The Board discussed a set of developmental priorities designed to strengthen the readiness of the national pharmaceutical sector and reviewed the phased objectives outlined in the Establishment’s strategy.

The discussions also addressed the completion of service transfers from ministries and relevant entities, alongside the provision of regulatory services to stakeholders in recent months, as part of efforts to build an integrated service ecosystem under the Establishment’s umbrella.

The Board also reviewed mechanisms to accelerate marketing approvals for medicines by assessing scientific dossiers directly, without the need to await reference-country approvals, thereby ensuring the rapid and efficient availability of innovative therapeutic solutions. This step reinforces the UAE’s position as a leading hub for advanced healthcare delivery in line with the highest international standards of quality and safety.

Aligned with the Establishment’s vision to develop a flexible and innovation-driven regulatory environment, these measures will expedite access to modern therapies and address the community’s health needs efficiently and sustainably.

The Board further emphasised the importance of adopting advanced technologies, particularly artificial intelligence and digital solutions, to enhance manufacturing and distribution processes, accelerate innovation, and deliver sustainable health solutions that effectively serve society.

Launch of Contact Centre

The Board approved the launch of the Contact Centre 80033784 (800Edrug), which will serve as a central platform for communication between customers and the Establishment. The centre will enable the receipt of inquiries, feedback, and suggestions, thereby facilitating faster access to reliable information and reinforcing transparency between the community and the Establishment. This, in turn, will enhance customer confidence and improve service quality through the centre’s role in providing statistics on the most common inquiries. Such insights will enable the Establishment to better understand public needs and direct its development efforts towards delivering proactive services that more effectively meet those needs.

Key achievements in 2025

As part of its commitment to advancing innovation and strengthening the national pharmaceutical ecosystem, the Emirates Drug Establishment achieved a series of milestones in 2025 that showcase its regulatory leadership and reinforce the UAE’s position as a global hub for health innovation.

These accomplishments include approving advanced gene therapies, hosting prominent international events, and expanding industrial and research partnerships, in line with the nation’s vision to build a sustainable and integrated health sector.

Hosting the World Local Production Forum (WLPF)

The UAE hosted the third edition of the World Local Production Forum (WLPF) in Abu Dhabi under the theme “Advancing Local Production for Health Equity, Global Health Security, and Sustainable Development”.

The forum brought together heads of state, ministers, senior government officials, leaders of international organisations, and representatives of regional and global financial institutions to exchange expertise and design innovative strategies.

Global leadership in approving innovative therapies

The Authority has approved Rilzabrutinib, the world’s first innovative oral treatment for immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), making the UAE the first country globally to grant its approval. This milestone reflects the success of flexible regulatory policies designed to accelerate patient access to cutting-edge therapies and further reinforces the UAE’s position as a regional hub for pharmaceutical innovation.

In addition, the Authority has approved Casgevy, a gene therapy for sickle cell anaemia in patients aged 12 and above, demonstrating the country’s commitment to ensuring access to the latest advances in genetic medicine.

Another key achievement is the approval of Tolbutamide as the world’s first oral therapy for secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, further reaffirming the UAE’s readiness to adopt and support innovative medical treatments.

Participation in international meetings

The Emirates Drug Establishment participated in the third meeting of the Heads of National Drug Regulatory Authorities under the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), where it contributed to driving innovation and shaping a regulatory framework that supports research and development at both the local and global levels.

The Establishment also took part in the Strategic Council for Employing Health Technology, held as part of the annual World Futures Councils meetings in collaboration with the World Economic Forum.

In parallel, the Establishment signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Investment to further consolidate the UAE’s position as a global hub for pharmaceutical innovation by encouraging investment and enhancing international partnerships to support sustainable growth.