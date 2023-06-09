Dubai, UAE: Emirates Draw continues to bring incredible opportunities to participants around the world. In the recent 88th edition of the MEGA7 game, three fortunate individuals won big: Farzad Heydar Gholi Zaraei from Iran, Gerges Naguib Mina from Egypt, and Joseph Chacko from the US. These winners shared the Second Prize, missing the historic Grand Prize of AED 100 million by just one number. Additionally, the 2nd FAST5 Raffle Draw also spread good fortune to Anas Mokagikkal from India, Mohamad Mikhael Iskandarani from Senegal, and Amir Khan Said Habib from Pakistan, who secured prizes of AED 75,000, AED 50,000, and AED 25,000, respectively.

For 40-year-old Farzad Heydar Gholi Zaraei, from Iran, winning the prize money is all about sharing with his family and friends. "I am not keeping any of the money for myself. Half of my winnings will go towards my daughter's education, while the remaining half will be shared with my friends and family who need it."

Farzad has been living in Dubai for the past 17 years and as the owner of a bicycle shop in Deira, Farzad's dedication extended beyond his business with playing the Emirates Draw games. For an entire year, he consistently participated in 130 games before destiny smiled upon him, with a substantial prize. "My ultimate dream will be to win AED 100 million," he mentioned. And what does he intend to do if he wins the jackpot? "None of it is for me. Half will go to my family and friends, and the rest will go to my wife," he says with a hearty laugh.

The FAST5 Raffle Draw, which offers participants the fastest route to winning AED 25,000 every month for 25 years with a single AED 25 ticket, also made dreams come true for Anas Mokagikkal, a dedicated driver from Kerala, India based out of Qatar, won an incredible AED 75,000 prize in the 2nd draw. He found out about his remarkable win while he was behind the wheel, chauffeuring his sponsor's family, and the life-changing moment was delivered via a simple screenshot from a friend, displaying Anas as the fortunate winner.

Controlling his excitement, Anas replied that he would respond once he wasn't driving. "I was very surprised when I saw the screenshot sent by my friend, as we have been participating in the Emirates Draw games together for nearly a year. I had to double-check my email to confirm that I had won."

The proud father of three revealed that there was still plenty of work ahead for his growing family. Currently residing with his wife, who also works as a driver, this substantial prize comes as a much-welcomed bonus, enabling them to address crucial financial matters. Anas plans to utilize the winnings to pay off rent, settle outstanding debts, and allocate funds for much-needed home repairs in India. "This incredible prize from Emirates Draw will undoubtedly help us bring our finances in order," expressed Anas with gratitude.

With many winning opportunities on the horizon, participants can win the impressive Grand Prize of AED 25,000 every month for the next 25 years in the FAST5 draw, held every Saturday at 9 pm UAE time, with the next game set to be broadcast live on June 10, 2023. Additionally, the unclaimed AED 100 million Grand Prize in the MEGA7 draw is up for grabs, making it the largest prize ever offered across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, held every Sunday at 9 pm UAE time, with the next game set to be broadcast live on June 11, 2023.

Both draws present an unmatched opportunity for participants to transform their lives and embrace the thrill of winning. Whether it's the consistent monthly reward of FAST5 or the monumental Grand Prize of MEGA7, participants have every reason to take part and turn their dreams into reality.

