Abu Dhabi — Emirates Developments has officially unveiled Jumeirah Residences Al Maryah Island, a landmark branded residential development located on Al Maryah Island, in partnership with Jumeirah, the global luxury hospitality brand. The launch event, held at Louvre Abu Dhabi and attended by over 700 guests, marked a significant milestone in Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision for culturally driven, design-led urban development, further reinforcing the emirate’s leadership in the evolving branded residences sector.

Jumeirah Residences Al Maryah Island establishes a new benchmark for luxury living in the UAE, combining world-class architecture with hospitality-led services and a highly private residential environment, all within one of the capital’s most prestigious destinations.

Anchored on a combined plot in one of the most coveted locations on Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi’s newest business, lifestyle and luxury retail destination, Jumeirah Residences Al Maryah Island will comprise 253 apartments ranging from one-to-five-bedroom units, offering unmatched elegance in the heart of the capital and unlocking each an exceptional blend of upscale community living and luxurious lifestyle. Adjacent to The Galleria Mall and overlooking the scenic canal, the project enjoys direct access to the promenade and prime views over the water canal, Reem Island, and Abu Dhabi’s mesmerizing skyline.

A Developer-Led vision aligned with Abu Dhabi’s future

Conceived and delivered by Emirates Developments, the project reflects the company’s commitment to shaping enduring, ultra-luxury destinations that support Abu Dhabi’s ambition to be a global capital for culture, innovation and quality of life. From the earliest stages of planning, Emirates Developments curated every element of the development—from site selection and architectural vision to lifestyle programming and long-term residential value.

Recognising the growing demand for branded residences that combine lifestyle credibility with investment strength, Emirates Developments strategically partnered with Jumeirah to bring the brand’s renowned hospitality, service excellence and global reputation into a residential context purposefully designed for Abu Dhabi.

Architecture by global visionaries

Jumeirah Residences Al Maryah has been designed by Killa Design, led by renowned architect Shaun Killa, the creative force behind globally celebrated landmarks including the Museum of the Future and Marsa Al Arab.

Rising as an amber-hued sculptural form from the water’s edge, the tower features flowing curves, bold vertical lines and a dynamic façade that responds to changing light throughout the day, glimmering at night like a finely cut jewel. Floating terraces, sky gardens and a striking elevated pool redefine vertical waterfront living, contributing a new architectural icon to Abu Dhabi’s cultural and design narrative.

Residences Defined by light, hospitality and privacy

Scheduled to open in 2031, the development offers a curated collection of one- to five-bedroom residences, each with expansive private terraces and layouts prioritising natural light, openness and uninterrupted views of the sea, skyline and promenade. Interiors are conceived as refined private sanctuaries, shaped by Jumeirah’s hospitality-led philosophy and finished with premium natural materials that evoke understated luxury and timeless craftsmanship.

Residents will benefit from Jumeirah’s signature services, including personalised wellness experiences, concierge services, private dining and thoughtfully curated lifestyle offerings, extending the brand’s renowned hospitality into everyday residential life.

Curated amenities for contemporary trban living

Amenities have been carefully designed to support balance, wellbeing and community, including grand arrival lobbies, residents’ lounges and libraries, wellness and fitness facilities, indoor swimming pools, private screening and event spaces, family and youth areas, and waterfront dining and retail experiences. Together, these spaces create a layered lifestyle that reflects Abu Dhabi’s reputation for thoughtful, future-focused urban development.

Redefining branded residences in the UAE

With its prime Al Maryah Island location, world-class architectural pedigree and hospitality driven residential experience, Jumeirah Residences Al Maryah sets a new standard for branded waterfront living—reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position at the forefront of luxury real estate innovation in the region.

Executive commentary

Shaun Killa, Founder and Design Director of Killa Design, said:

“Jumeirah Residences Al Maryah was envisioned as an architecture shaped by light, movement and emotion. Responding to Abu Dhabi’s waterfront context, the building evolves throughout the day, capturing the sun, reflecting the sea and becoming a luminous presence on the skyline at night. Our aim was to create a sculptural form that is both iconic and deeply connected to the human experience, supporting wellbeing and contemporary living.”

Tariq Siam, Managing Director of Emirates Developments added:

“Jumeirah Residences Al Maryah embodies our ambition to contribute meaningfully to Abu Dhabi’s long-term growth as a global capital for culture, design and quality of life. By collaborating with Jumeirah and Killa Design, we have delivered a development that reflects the evolution of branded residences in the UAE—where architecture, hospitality and investment value come together to create enduring destinations.”

About Emirates Developments

Emirates Developments is a distinguished real estate developer headquarters in Abu Dhabi and recognized for its specialization in world-class branded residences. The company is committed to redefining modern living by delivering premium residential and commercial developments that seamlessly integrate luxury, sustainability, and functional design.

Emirates Developments focuses on crafting communities that inspire, endure, and add long-term value.

Every project is driven by meticulous attention to detail, global partnerships, and an unwavering dedication to quality ensuring exceptional living environments and enriching experiences for residents, stakeholders, and the wider community.

About Jumeirah

Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and a member of Dubai Holding, operates an exceptional portfolio of 29 properties across 11 countries in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. In 1999, Jumeirah changed the face of luxury hospitality with the opening of the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab and the brand is now renowned worldwide for its distinguished beachfront resorts, esteemed city hotels and exclusive residences. From the contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Jumeirah Olhahali Island to the art-inspired Jumeirah Capri Palace in Italy and the modern twist on a British classic at Jumeirah Carlton Tower in London, the brand has become synonymous with warm and generous service and the ability to craft distinctive and purposeful experiences that bring joy to guests from across the world.

