Abu Dhabi, UAE – Emirates Development Bank (EDB), the key financial engine of the UAE’s economic diversification and industrial transformation agenda, has announced a new lending feature that allows SMEs and startups to apply for loans of up to AED5 million directly through its Digital Banking App and receive approval or feedback within five days. The service, in partnership with peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform Beehive, is the first of its kind in the UAE, marking a major milestone to enhance access to finance for SMEs and further simplify the ease of doing business in the country.

The lending service will be available for UAE-based SMEs and startups operating in one of EDB’s five priority sectors - which are manufacturing, healthcare, food security, advanced technology, and infrastructure - and is available on various tenors of up to 60 months. Moreover, these can be availed through EDB’s Digital Banking App, powered by leading UAE-based fintech YAP. It enables SMEs and startups to kick-start their businesses, by providing a business bank account and an IBAN number within 48 hours and then offering a comprehensive range of fast, secure, and round-the-clock banking services.

Commenting on the partnership, Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of EDB, said “EDB fills a critical gap in the market by providing financing solutions to all companies with a proven potential to contribute to the sustainable development of the UAE. It is clear that swift access to finance is one of the biggest challenges that SMEs and startups face. Through EDB’s partnership with Beehive, our newly launched lending service will offer SMEs and startups quick and efficient access to loans of up to AED5 million through our digital banking app.”

He added: “SMEs play an important role in the UAE's vision in becoming a diversified economy and help shape the UAE as a global investment hub. We are continuously looking to collaborate with fintech companies and financial partners to ease the financing process for SMEs and allow for quick and easy access to the bank’s financial services. Our new initiative marks a major milestone for EDB and is in line with our new strategy, supporting small businesses that operate across our priority sectors.”

Craig Moore, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Beehive, commented: “Our partnership with EDB is key to increasing the accessibility of financing to SMEs, enabling growth and providing more opportunities. Combined with our market-leading products, this partnership aims to ease financial burden for business owners, facilitating inclusive economic prosperity for SMEs across the UAE.”

Masood Khan, YAP UAE CEO, commented: The service highlighted the evolution of bank lending. “Our partnership with EDB showcases how we are reimagining and modernizing our business-lending proposition, providing new opportunities for SMEs and promoting profitable growth. By assisting the entire SME ecosystem and community, YAP and EDB are purely digital SME-lending players, focusing on customer needs, innovative product features and faster outcomes. We’re glad to be spearheading the evolution of the lending business model via the extensive digitalization and automation of the lending process and building a fully integrated offering that goes beyond traditional banking services.”

EDB is dedicated to empowering SMEs through direct, indirect financing and EDB’s digital solutions that ensure access to secure and comprehensive services that support the operations of entrepreneurs and SMEs.

About Emirates Development Bank

Emirates Development Bank [EDB], headquartered in Abu Dhabi, was established under Federal Law by Decree No. 07 of 2011 issued by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. It became operational in June 2015. The Bank unveiled its new strategy in 2021 reinforcing its identity as one of the key drivers of the UAE’s economic recovery. EDB offers financial and non-financial support to SMEs, startups and large corporates operating in strategic priority sectors in the UAE, as a step to boost their contribution to the country’s non-oil GDP. The Bank also provides home finance support to the UAE Nationals. EDB operates two branches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. For more details, visit www.edb.gov.ae