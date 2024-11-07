The scheme enhances financial inclusion and access to finance for SMEs

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In a move to significantly boost financial inclusion and empower SMEs, Emirates Development Bank ("EDB" or "the Bank"), the key financial engine of economic development and industrial advancement in the UAE, has partnered with Commercial Bank International (CBI), a leading UAE bank, for a joint credit guarantee program.

This strategic partnership marks CBI as the 13th commercial bank to join EDB's Credit Guarantee Scheme, further consolidating the Bank’s success in providing crucial access to finance for SMEs. The scheme has already provided significant financing exceeding AED 1.5 billion; thereby enhancing financial inclusion and promoting entrepreneurship and economic opportunity.

H.E. Ahmed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Development Bank, highlighted that the strategic collaboration between EDB and CBI is a powerful example of how public and private sector institutions can work together to create a more supportive environment for SMEs, ultimately driving economic growth and diversification in the UAE.

“At EDB, we believe that SMEs are the backbone of a diversified and resilient economy. Our Credit Guarantee Scheme is a testament to our commitment to providing these vital businesses with the financing they need to thrive. This partnership with CBI is a significant step forward in our mission to drive financial inclusion and empower SMEs across the UAE. By leveraging the strengths of both banks, we can create a more supportive and accessible financing landscape, enabling SMEs to unlock their full potential and contribute even more significantly to the nation's economic growth", said His Excellency.

Under this partnership, EDB will guarantee up to 50% of the loan amount provided by CBI to eligible SMEs, significantly reducing the risk for both parties. The scheme will enable CBI to confidently extend financing to a wider range of SMEs, including those in the priority sectors identified by EDB that may have previously struggled to access traditional financing options.

Commenting on the partnership, Ali Sultan Rakkad Al Amri, Chief Executive Officer of CBI, said: “Our partnership with EDB reflects our dedication to further empowering SMEs and fostering innovation in line with the UAE’s long-term economic vision. By offering a carefully tailored suite of financial products and services, we can equip SMEs with the resources they need to expand their portfolios, innovate and meaningfully contribute to the ever-growing UAE economy. Through this collaboration, we look forward to working with EDB to make financing more accessible and to supporting the SME sector across the UAE to thrive.”

The partnership underscores both EDB and CBI’s commitment to fostering a thriving and a more inclusive financial ecosystem for SMEs in the UAE. The joining of CBI amplifies the reach of the Credit Guarantee Scheme, which contributes significantly to achieving EDB’s goal to provide AED30 billion in financing for 13,500 companies by 2026.

About Emirates Development Bank (EDB):

Emirates Development Bank [EDB], the UAE’s development bank, is a key financial engine for the UAE's economic development and industrial advancement. EDB provides financial and non-financial support to businesses of all sizes from start-ups, SMEs to corporates driving economic competitiveness across five strategic priority sectors: advanced technology, food security, healthcare, renewables, and manufacturing. EDB was established under Federal Law by Decree No. 07 of 2011 issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and became operational in June 2015.

For more details, visit www.edb.gov.ae

About Commercial Bank International (CBI)

Commercial Bank International (CBI) is a leading UAE bank dedicated to empowering businesses and individuals through innovative, personalised, and growth-focused banking solutions. Established in 1991 and headquartered in Dubai, CBI offers a diverse range of services, including corporate, retail, and Islamic banking solutions. Leveraging its innovative capabilities, CBI provides bespoke banking services to help clients achieve their ambitions. CBI is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and is regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE and the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

In recognition of its client-centric culture and dedication to driving innovation in the banking sector, CBI has received numerous awards, including CEO of the Year (Middle East Banking) and Most Innovative Bank of the Year at the Middle East Banking AI & Analytics Awards. The bank has also been honoured for outstanding innovation in technology and financial services, winning multiple Stevie Awards and the Gold Stevie Award for Innovation in Technology Development (Financial Services).

The bank is majority-owned by UAE shareholders, and its Board of Directors benefits from strong representation of UAE nationals.

