​​​​​Dubai, UAE: With the new year, Emirates Aviation University’s (EAU) students have brave new worlds to conquer as they throw their graduation hats high and into the ring of promising careers. At the 33rd EAU graduation ceremony, 302 highly skilled and successful students were honoured with their degrees, which announced their arrival into the world of aviation.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, and Chancellor of the EAU conferred the graduates with their well-earned certificates. Joining him to honour each graduate were dignitaries, Emirates Group executives, graduates and their guests, and the academy’s faculty.

Held at the EAU campus, the graduation ceremony showcased the rich diversity of the student body with graduates representing 50+ nationalities. The graduates were from a range of disciplines, including aviation management, aeronautical engineering, aviation safety/security, logistics and supply chain management, mechanical and aircraft maintenance engineering, and software engineering.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, said: “Both aviation and the world of work are evolving and transforming rapidly. As leaders in aviation, we want to shape the future of the industry and groom the next generation with the knowledge and competencies that equip them to be trailblazers in aviation. Fostering excellence, technical skills and leadership qualities in our students are the cornerstones of our approach and these are important for the industry’s progress and development.

Congratulations to our graduates! I look forward to them taking their rightful place in the local and global economy and to their many remarkable successes.”

Professor Ahmad Al Ali, Emirates Aviation University Vice-Chancellor said: “We are witnessing a new era in aviation, and we need to not only impart skills and knowledge to our students, but we need to inspire and engage them for success.

“At the heart of EAU is our commitment to keep our programmes world-class and futuristic, empower our students to navigate their programmes and careers with confidence, and blend technology and knowledge for a deep understanding of aviation. As a result, our students enjoy an incredible 85% employability once they graduate.”

The graduates’ future is bright as the aviation industry is projected to record over US$25.7 billion net profit in 2024, according to IATA. According to the Airport Council International, 2024 is expected to be a milestone for global passenger traffic recovery as it touches 9.4 billion passengers, surpassing the 9.2 billion passengers in 2019.

This year, Emirates Aviation University honoured 26 exemplary students across all disciplines. Their accomplishments reflected EAU’s commitment to delivering future aviation leaders.

The cohort of 302 graduates includes 77 postgraduates and 225 bachelor students, of which 72 are Emirates-sponsored students – both fresh graduates and employees pursuing further qualifications.

With a focus on blending industry and academia, over 100 students received the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to intern with the Emirates Group for over one semester. The sought-after internship programme has one of the region’s largest organisations helping students apply their academic knowledge and skills to everyday, practical corporate work, which makes it relevant to their education and career plans.

About Emirates Aviation University

Since its founding in 1991, EAU, the education arm of the Emirates Group, has become the leading educational institution for aviation studies in the region. The University offers a wide spectrum of undergraduate, postgraduate and research programmes in aeronautical engineering, aviation management, logistics & supply management, aviation safety and aviation security studies. It has grown phenomenally in the last three decades, especially across its facilities, faculties, learning resources and global accreditations, including from The Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education, UK. EAU offers a six-month internship programme with the Emirates Group for students who demonstrate extraordinary academic performance. Visit https://www.eau.ac.ae/en