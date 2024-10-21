The Emirates Angel Investors Association, widely recognized as Emirates Angels, recently held its elections, resulting in the selection of a new board of directors. Masaood Al Masaood has been reappointed as Chairman, continuing his successful leadership of the association. Additionally, several key figures have been appointed to critical roles, further strengthening the organization's leadership.

Masaood Al Masaood as Chairman

Masaood Al Masaood, a respected figure in the UAE’s angel investing community, will continue as Chairman following a highly successful term. His leadership has been instrumental in Emirates Angels achieving key milestones in supporting early-stage startups, and his reappointment is a testament to his effective vision and commitment to fostering innovation. Under his continued chairmanship, Emirates Angels is expected to bolster its efforts to promote and nurture startups and entrepreneurs across diverse sectors.

New Board Appointments

In addition to Masaood Al Masaood’s reappointment, the following distinguished professionals have been appointed to key positions within Emirates Angels:

Otaiba Al Otaiba has been appointed as Vice Chairman.

Tarek Al Saman will serve as Secretary of the Board.

Maha Al Fahim has been appointed as Treasurer.

These appointments signal the formation of a strong and diverse leadership team that will work collaboratively to further the association’s goals of empowering the UAE’s angel investing ecosystem.

Shaping the UAE Angel Investing ecosystem

For years, Emirates Angels has played a vital role in the UAE’s growing entrepreneurial landscape, providing a bridge between investors and startups. The association has been instrumental in fueling innovation by connecting early-stage companies with angel investors eager to support pioneering ideas. With the new board appointments, the association is set to build on its momentum, fostering more opportunities for both investors and entrepreneurs to collaborate and thrive.

UAE: A Global Hub for Angel Investors

The United Arab Emirates has rapidly emerged as a global hub for technology startups and a magnet for angel investors. With its business-friendly environment, strategic location, and advanced infrastructure, the UAE has attracted numerous tech companies and entrepreneurs from around the world. Initiatives such as free zones, government-backed incubators, and investment incentives have further bolstered the startup ecosystem. Many investors, recognizing the UAE's potential, have turned their attention to this dynamic market, eager to capitalize on its growth. As a result, numerous technology startups, as well as angel investors and funds, have relocated to the UAE, making it a thriving destination for innovation and investment.

The election of the new board, the reappointment of Masaood Al Masaood, and the appointment of key board members mark a fresh chapter in the association's journey. This leadership promises renewed focus, stronger partnerships, and enhanced support for startups across the UAE.