MEDIA RELEASE FROM EMIRA PROPERTY FUND

13 November 2025

Emira’s capital recycling supports half-year gains

Emira Property Fund (JSE: EMI) reported a stable set of results for the six months ended 30 September 2025 reflecting consistent strategic execution and disciplined capital allocation toward higher-yielding, value-accretive opportunities.

Emira declared a cash-backed final dividend of 64.40cps, 3.2% higher than the prior half year. Its net asset value per share increased 1.4% over the six-month period that saw the company make measurable progress on each of its key objectives and deliver improved operational metrics. The half-year results indicate that Emira continues delivering long-term value for all stakeholders.

James Day, CEO of Emira Property Fund, credits the positive results to the steady outperformance of Emira’s South African assets, supported by a stable and gradually improving environment, driven by steady interest rates, reduced load shedding and moderate inflation. Additionally, its US portfolio remains robust, and Emira’s strong entry into the Polish real estate market is yielding returns.

Emira is a South African Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a diversified portfolio across sectors and geographies. In South Africa, it holds direct commercial – retail, industrial, office – and residential property portfolios. It also recently acquired stake in listed REIT SA Corporate Real Estate. Internationally, Emira invests indirectly through equity interests alongside specialist co-investors. In the US, it holds influential stakes, ranging between 45% and 49%, in 10 dominant, grocery-anchored centres with US-based partner The Rainier Group. In Poland, Emira has a 45% equity stake in DL Invest, a Luxembourg-headquartered developer and long-term investor in industrial and logistics centres, mixed-use offices, and retail parks located across Poland.

“Our diversified portfolio of direct and indirect property investments supports resilient returns across market cycles. Emira continues to be well-capitalised with a prudently managed financial position, and our capital recycling strategy continues to strengthen the balance sheet,” says Day.

Interest cover improved to 2.7 times and the loan-to-value ratio improved to 35.6% from 36.3% over the six months. In October 2025, GCR reaffirmed Emira’s long-term and short-term credit ratings of A(ZA) and A1(ZA) respectively, with a stable outlook, reflecting a diversified funder base and trusted funding relationships.

Improved South African portfolio metrics

Emira’s South African direct property portfolio comprises 56 properties, valued at R9.3bn. The portfolio’s fair market value, adjusted for disposals, increased 1.2%. The commercial portfolio of 41 assets is balanced across urban retail (50%), office (23%) and industrial (14%), driven by improved performance metrics across all sectors. The residential portfolio (13%) comprises 2,203 units across 15 properties owned by Transcend Residential Property Fund, a wholly owned subsidiary focused on quality, value-oriented suburban rental units.

“Commercial portfolio valuations were positively influenced by improved sentiment in the South African market and more resilient underlying fundamentals,” notes Day.

Commercial vacancies decreased to 3.8% from 6.4% over the six months mainly due to a single industrial tenant reoccupying its space. Vacancies in all sectors were well below national sector benchmarks, signalling sustained tenant demand for Emira’s properties and effective leasing strategies. Office vacancies in the primarily P- and A-grade portfolio continued showing improvement, closing at 8.0%, down from 8.4%. Retail vacancies remained low, although slightly up at 4.8% from 4.2%, while in the high-demand industrial portfolio, vacancies reduced to 0.4% from 7.9%. Weighted average rental reversions improved in all sectors and rose into positive territory, up by 0.6%, in the retail portfolio.

Residential portfolio occupancies were higher at 98.3%, excluding units for sale, ahead of the Rode national average of 94.4%, with solid underlying demand supporting performance and contributing to consistent, modest rental growth.

Growth-backed capital recycling

Emira’s capital recycling strategy includes selectively divesting non-core or mature assets, which creates liquidity to invest in high-yielding, value-accretive opportunities. During the six months, Emira disposed of a non-core industrial property and 1,144 residential units for total proceeds of R746.3m. A further R405.7m of properties were under sale agreements when the period closed.

Emira allocated R33.4m to targeted upgrades in its commercial portfolio and R10m in the residential portfolio. “These investments protect and prolong asset value, maintaining quality standards, occupancy appeal and compliance,” notes Day.

Deploying liquidity achieved through its disposal programme, through on-market transactions Emira acquired a 6.4% equity interest in SA Corporate during the period for R497.1m, which at 30 September 2025 was valued at R523.7m based on the share’s closing spot rate.

Emira’s equity stake in SA Corporate contributed R13.0m to the period’s distributable income.

“The SA Corporate investment aligns with Emira’s strategy of investing in quality, undervalued assets. It’s well diversified and defensive property portfolio, anchored on resilient retail and residential assets, offers strong fundamentals and reliable cash flows,” comments Day. Emira has since invested a further R187.9m in SA Corporate, taking its total equity interest to 8.7%.

International strategy reinforced by performance in the US and Poland

International investments are 37% of Emira’s portfolio, by value, with 14% in the US and 23% in Poland.

Emira’s US portfolio opened the period with 11 assets of R2.7bn (USD145.4m). After the successful sale of University Town Centre following an approach by a co-investor, creating the opportunity to unlock liquidity at a small premium to book value, the US portfolio closed the period with 10 investments totalling R2.2bn (USD129.6m). Two properties, Moore Plaza and Dawson Marketplace, are under contracts for sale. The US portfolio held its value, which is expected to remain steady for the full year.

The US investments continued to perform well supported by sound property fundamentals and a high-quality tenant base. Strong leasing activity and consistent tenant demand improved vacancy levels to 2.8% from 4.6%. New leases were signed at an average lease duration of 7.0 years, extending the portfolio’s weighted average lease expiry to 4.6 years from 4.2 years. Rental reversions remained slightly positive at 0.4%.

Emira’s US equity investments contributed R89.8m to its half-year distributable income.

In August 2024, Emira began its investment in DL Invest and it held its full 45% stake in DL Invest for the entire period. “We’re encouraged by DL Invest’s performance since our investment, especially its strong execution of strategy. Emira’s investment has laid a solid foundation for the strategic, long-term collaborative partnership with DL Invest, which also positions Emira to access potential future opportunities in Poland,” Day notes.

DL invest has established a strong position in the Polish market through its integrated business model, diversified portfolio and consistent financial performance. Its portfolio of 39 income-generating properties was valued at EUR687.5m at 30 September 2025. The portfolio comprises 67% industrial and logistics, 22% mixed-use/office and 11% retail parks. It maintained a total vacancy of 3.0% and a stable weighted average lease expiry of 5.2 years. DL Invest’s land and properties under development had a combined carrying value of EUR189.8m, providing a growth pipeline. During the period, DL Group successfully listed EUR350m Eurobond on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, following a successful issuance oversubscribed by institutional investors.

Emira earned EUR3.62 million (R74.9m at the average EUR/ZAR exchange rate) from DL Invest for the period, which was added to distributable income.

Long-term value from strategic capital deployment

“We will continue to direct recycled capital towards meaningful, value-accretive opportunities to grow value for all shareholders,” concludes Day.

…/ ends

RELEASED BY CATCHWORDS FOR:

Emira Property Fund

Media Contact: Bronwen Noble at 083 453 6668 or bronwen@catchwords.co.za.