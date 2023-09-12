Project will generate approx 35% of American Community School’s annual energy, equivalent of displacing 770 tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emerge, a joint venture between the UAE’s Masdar and France’s EDF, has signed an agreement with American Community School of Abu Dhabi (ACS) to install a 1 megawatt peak (MWp) solar photovoltaic (PV) project at ACS’s new environmentally sustainable campus on Saadiyat Island, UAE. The project will generate approximately 35 percent of ACS’s total annual energy demand, an equivalent of displacing 770 tonnes of carbon emissions every year. The project fully aligns with the UAE sustainability goals and contributes to the country’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

The project will involve installing 1,380 solar modules across the rooftop and car park spaces at the new state-of-the-art campus. Emerge will provide a full turnkey solution for the project, including finance, design, procurement, construction, operations, and maintenance for 25 years.

Michel Abi Saab, General Manager, Emerge, said: “We are very proud to be contributing towards reducing carbon emissions together with the American Community School, a long-established institution in the UAE. This project shows how the clean energy and education sectors can join forces to build a more sustainable future for our children. The rise in solar projects in the UAE shows the growing and important role that this technology is playing in helping the country to meet its net-zero goals. We look forward to developing further such sustainable projects to support schools and to raise awareness amongst young people in the UAE and the region, at the forefront of the COP28.”

Monique Flickinger, Superintendent, American Community School, said: “The installation of solar panels on our new campus sets the example that teaches our students the importance of sustainability and renewable energy. Not only is this an environmentally friendly solution, but it’s also a powerful educational tool that empowers our students to learn about sustainable energy and be future leaders in creating a greener world.”

This project marks another expansion in Emerge’s UAE portfolio. Emerge was formed in 2021 as a joint venture between Masdar and EDF to develop distributed solar, energy efficiency, street lighting, battery storage, off-grid solar and hybrid solutions for commercial and industrial clients. Emerge offers clients full turnkey supply and demand side energy management solutions through solar power agreements and energy performance contracting at no up-front cost to the client.

About Emerge

Emerge is a joint venture between Masdar and EDF Group established to collaborate on opportunities in distributed solar generation, energy efficiency and street lighting in the UAE and KSA. As an energy services company, Emerge offers clients full turn key supply and demand side energy management solutions through solar power agreements and energy performance contracting at no up-front cost to the client.

About Masdar

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) is the UAE’s clean energy champion and one of the largest companies of its kind in the world, advancing the development and deployment of renewable energy and green hydrogen technologies to address global sustainability challenges. Established in 2006, Masdar is today active in over 40 countries, helping them to achieve their clean energy objectives and advance sustainable development. Masdar is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), and under this ownership the company is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of at least 100 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 and an annual green hydrogen production capacity of up to 1 million tonnes by the same year.

About EDF

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 40.3 million customers (1), of whom 30.3 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €143.5 billion in 2022.

(1) Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas. (2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg).

About American Community School of Abu Dhabi

Established in 1972, the American Community School of Abu Dhabi (ACS) is a nonprofit, U.S. accredited college preparatory school serving a culturally diverse group of students between the ages of 4 to 18. Building on a legacy of nearly 50 years of excellence, ACS empowers students to shape and define their futures by providing a balanced learning program in academics, the arts, athletics and service learning.

