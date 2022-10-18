Emerge, a joint venture between Masdar and EDF, will provide a full turnkey solution for 7-megawatt peak project, including finance, design, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emerge, a joint venture between Masdar and EDF, and Khazna Data Centers, the largest network of hyperscale data centers in the Middle East and North Africa region, have signed an agreement to develop a ground-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) plant to power Khazna’s new data center in Masdar City.

The plant, which has obtained Abu Dhabi’s Department of Energy Solar Photovoltaic (PV) self-regulating generation license, will have an installed capacity of 7-megawatt peak (MWp) and will provide electricity to the Khazna Abu Dhabi 6 (AUH 6) facility which is currently under construction in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi’s flagship sustainable urban development. Emerge will provide a full turnkey solution for the project, including finance, design, procurement, construction, operations, and maintenance, for 25 years.

Hassan Alnaqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Khazna, said, “The increasing demand for data has been astounding. To successfully meet the growing reliance on data and the rise of IoT, data centers have had to rapidly expand their infrastructure. As a result, data centers have inevitably become some of the world’s main consumers of energy. At Khazna Data Centers, we recognize the impact that data centers have on the environment, and we are designing and constructing today’s data centers with sustainability at top of mind in addition to implementing environmental solutions to help mitigate the effects of climate change.”

Michel Abi Saab, General Manager, Emerge, said, “This agreement with Khazna Data Centers advances Abu Dhabi’s commitment to sustainability and high-tech industry, and extends Emerge’s range of offerings. By providing and managing a reliable source of clean energy, Emerge will enable Khazna to focus on providing high-quality data center services to its clients within Masdar City and beyond.”

The solar PV plant will take the company’s Abu Dhabi portfolio, in operation and in delivery, to over 25 MWp. Emerge announced in July that it had signed an agreement to deploy rooftop solar systems at the SeaWorld Abu Dhabi theme park currently under construction on Yas Island.

The Masdar City facility, scheduled to be operational in 2023, is Khazna’s second data center in the City. Khazna currently operates a number of hyperscale data centers across the UAE with plans to expand its network globally.

About Emerge

Emerge is a joint venture between Masdar and EDF Group established to collaborate on opportunities in distributed solar generation, energy efficiency and street lighting in the UAE and KSA. As an energy services company, Emerge offers clients full turn key supply and demand side energy management solutions through solar power agreements and energy performance contracting at no up-front cost to the client.

About Masdar

Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy company Masdar is advancing the commercialization and deployment of renewable energy, sustainable urban development and clean technologies to address global sustainability challenges. Wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, the strategic investment company of the Government of Abu Dhabi, our mandate is to help maintain the UAE’s leadership in the global energy sector, while supporting the diversification of both its economy and energy sources for the benefit of future generations. Today, Masdar is active in around 40 countries, including the UAE, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Mauritania, Egypt, Morocco, the UK, the US, Australia, Serbia, India, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, and many more.

About EDF

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 38.5 million customers (1), of whom 29.3 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €84.5 billion in 2021. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas. Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg).

About Khazna Data Centers

Khazna Data Centers builds and orchestrates a comprehensive technology ecosystem for its customers through its commercial wholesale data centers that safeguard data, provide trusted turnkey solutions, empower ICT strategies, and enable digital transformation for world-class organizations through highly secure, efficient, reliable, and scalable facilities. Khazna Data Centers provides users with a dedicated, fully built data center space to meet the ever-growing demands placed on businesses in the region today.