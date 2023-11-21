Sharjah: Al Noor Island, one of Sharjah’s prominent family destinations, is rolling out a new and revamped ‘Explorer Pass’. Designed to blend nature, art, and entertainment, this pass promises a delightful experience tailor-made for families and children.

With Explorer Pass, each visitor will receive a special explorer kit, complete with a customized map of the island. Armed with this guide, families and young explorers can embark on a self-guided tour, uncovering the hidden gems of Al Noor Island. When the young adventurers are done discovering the joys of the island themselves, the team will then treat them to a guided tour at the Butterfly House, where they can learn all about the extraordinary life of the butterfly.

The Pass encompasses entry to both Al Noor Island and the Butterfly House, a self-guided island tour, an island map, and an engaging explorer toy kit that reveals fascinating insights about the island.

In addition to the explorer pass, guests can choose the ‘Standard Pass’, which includes Island entry and a self-guided tour of the Butterfly House with an Educator. With a ‘Self-guided tour ticket’, guests can roam the island on their own.

Explorer Pass tickets are priced at AED75 for Adults and Children. Bookings and inquiries can be directed to info@alnoorisland.ae or by calling 06 506 7000 & 0569929983.

Developed and operated by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Al Noor Island is home to renowned artworks and natural elements, and offers a picturesque view of Sharjah’s cityscape.

Al Noor Island welcomes visitors from 9:00 am to 11:00 pm on weekdays and 9:00 am to 12:00 p.m. on weekends. The Butterfly House is open daily from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.