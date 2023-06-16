Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Emirates General Petroleum Corporation unveiled the 'Emarat Millionaire' campaign, powered by EmCan, Emarat's loyalty app, offering customers a chance to win AED 1 million.

Customers who spend AED 35 or more on non-fuel products at Emarat stations can enter a digital raffle. Scanning the QR code on the EmCan app for each purchase earns points and generates a raffle voucher, conveniently accessible through the app. This eco-friendly approach eliminates the need for paper tickets, aligning with Emarat's commitment to sustainability. The campaign runs until August 15, 2023.

About Emarat

Established in 1980 by the UAE Federal Government, Emarat is one of the pioneers in the nation's petroleum industry. With a customer-centric approach, Emarat has expanded its network to 122 filling stations across Dubai and the Northern Emirates (as of June 2023) and has ambitious plans for further expansion across the UAE. Emarat is also actively involved in aviation fuel and gas supply, fulfilling the highest standards of customer service and operating ethically to meet the highest international and national HSE standards, ensuring the safety and satisfaction of employees, customers and business partners at all times. www.emarat.ae

About EmCan:

EmCan, is a loyalty program by Emarat, providing a world of rewards for every purchase made across all Emarat service stations. Whether you're fueling your vehicle, enjoying a coffee, or getting your car washed, you can collect points at all Emarat locations. These points, known as EmCoins, can be redeemed for unique rewards and special offers. EmCan is constantly evolving, with more exciting features on the horizon. Experience EmCan now and stay tuned for what's to come by downloading the app: https://www.emcan.com/en/download

