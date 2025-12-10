Dubai, UAE: Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat), a pioneer in the UAE’s oil and gas industry, showcased latest portfolio of lubricants during Automechanika Dubai 2025. As per reports, UAE lubricants demand is forecast to reach 200 million litres by 2030.

With a lubricants business built over more than three decades of manufacturing and global marketing, Emarat’s presence at the exhibition focussed on strengthening channel partnerships, expanding regional reach, and demonstrating performance-led formulations aligned with today’s engine requirements and operating conditions.

On the sidelines of Automechanika Dubai 2025, Emarat’s lubricants team also hosted partner engagements at the stand, including signing landmark agreements to enter into new markets like Armenia and Mauritius with organized partners focusing on distribution and market development. These agreements focused on consolidation of commercial market and growth in Mauritius with Concorde Auto Parts Co. LTD and also emerge into lubricant market alongside Emarat fuel station network with MEGA TRADE L.L.C. in Armenia.

Burny Johnson, Senior Vice President, Lubricants, Emarat, said, “Automechanika Dubai is a decisive platform for the aftermarket where product credibility is tested and long-term supply partnerships are built. Over the past year, we have strengthened the technical advantages of our portfolio to meet industry norms and the real expectations of end users including reliability, protection of critical components, and uptime. Alongside showcasing our latest formulations, we focused on expanding our distributor footprint starting with three new market partnerships that deepened reach and built momentum for the next phase of growth.”

“Looking ahead to 2030, we have clear ambitions in the UAE and beyond, to expand our lubricants business across several countries. We are committed to raising standards, delivering value for partners and customers, and helping shape a more performance-driven lubricants ecosystem,” added Burny.

Emarat displayed a curated selection of its lubricants across pack sizes during the show. The range included 4-litre packs of Power Ultima 0W-16, Power Synth 5W40, XAT SUV, Power Plus, Gear Max HY, and Ultra Cool 50; 5-litre packs of Power Thrust Plus 15W40 and Power Optima 5W40 CK-4; and 1-litre packs of Power Bike 4T, Power Synth 5W30, XAT SUV, Power Plus 20W50, Ultra Cool, and TransMax.

Emarat also hosted its regional partners during the event including Foshan Jian Fu Hong Trading Co. Ltd., Alliance Tractors, Dynatrade LLC, and AW Rostamani Trading Co LLC among other global partners.

Furthermore, market outlook indicators continue to underline the scale of the category, with one leading industry forecast estimating the global lubricants market will reach USD 180 billion by 2030. According to Mordor Intelligence, lubricants demand in the UAE is forecast to reach 200 million litres by 2030.

About Emarat:

Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat) is one of the UAE's leading energy providers, established in 1980 to meet the nation's growing energy demands. Emarat operates an extensive network of service stations across the UAE, offering high-quality fuel, convenience retail, and automotive services, alongside a comprehensive range of commercial fuel, natural gas, and lubricant products. For further information, please visit: https://www.emarat.ae/.