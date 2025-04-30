Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Following the successful conclusion of Mentorship 2.0, Emaar has announced the launch of its Focused Mentorship 3.0, reaffirming its commitment to nurturing Emirati talentand building a resilient, future-ready workforce. The initiative is part of Emaar’s broader efforts to fosterprofessional growth and knowledge exchange, while building a strong leadership pipeline within the organisation.

Inspired by the vision of Mr. Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, to cultivate a supportive community among UAE Nationals, Emaar launched its Mentorship Programme in 2023. The initiative empowers Emirati employees by fostering an environment where they can guide, support, and inspire each other through a group mentoring concept. This programme reflects Mr. Alabbar’s dedication to nurturing talent and giving back to the nation.

The programme has evolved into Emaar Focused Mentorship 3.0 to reflect its dynamic new model, whichempowers mentees to choose mentors that align with their specific learning needs, career aspirations, or project requirements. In this model, mentors have been carefully selected based on specific skill sets that can help mentees build critical capabilities, enhanced business understanding ultimately, driving greater value for the organisation. This personalised approach enhances cross departmental collaboration and offers mentees more targeted guidance to accelerate their growth.

Unlike traditional mentorships, this is a bold, unconventional, and truly distinctive initiative — a first-of-its-kind approach that sets a new benchmark in organisational development. It aims to deliver skill sets not only through classroom sessions but through a blended approach of immersions, fireside chats, learning labs, and on-the- job exposure, offering mentees a holistic and immersive learning experience.

The inaugural Mentorship 1.0 cohort enrolled 66 UAE Nationals, with numbers doubling in the next edition — Mentorship 2.0 — which saw the active participation of 23 certified mentors and 133 mentees from diversedepartments and disciplines.

The programme’s design centres on building meaningful relationships based on trust, guidance, and mutual growth.

“At its core, our mentorship programme is about empowering individuals to reach their potential while cultivating a culture of continuous learning,” said Mr. Alabbar. “The success of Mentorship 2.0 reflects the enthusiasm,dedication, and collaborative spirit of our people, and we are excited to build on that momentum with Focused Mentorship 3.0.”

Mentors reported a deeply enriching experience as they engaged with talents across departments, elevatingtheir leadership capabilities while supporting the development of their peers. All mentors participating in the programme are certified through the John Maxwell leadership methodology, underscoring Emaar’s commitment to world- class mentoring standards.

Mentees equally expressed gratitude for the guidance and insight they received. One participant shared: “My mentor played a crucial role in assisting me in identifying solutions to various challenges I encountered.”

Notably, the programme’s impact on career growth is already evident: 75% of UAE Nationals promoted inrecent months had participated in past mentorship cohorts — either as mentors or mentees. The programmealso received a satisfaction score of 4.4 out of 5, reflecting high levels of trust and engagement among participants.

In collaboration with leading global companies, Emaar has continued to expand the programme’s reach intotechnical skill development — ensuring mentees are equipped with future-ready capabilities.

Focused Mentorship 3.0 will introduce enhanced tools, tailored development pathways, and increased inter-departmental collaboration. This cohort is set to get bigger and better, featuring new partnerships, fireside chats with industry leaders, immersive learning experiences, and social impact activities that further enrich the journey.

With approximately 200 UAE Nationals expected to join, the programme will span six months, continuing to unlock new potential while supporting Emaar’s vision of being an employer of choice for top local talent.

