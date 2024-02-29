Alongside, Emaar reveals Grand Club Resort next to The Oasis, covering 60 million square feet with a total development value of AED 41 billion, featuring world-class wellness resort and facilities.



Both destinations are set to redefine high-end living in the UAE, with Emaar continuing its legacy of delivering world-class high-end developments.



Emaar's new developments are expected to significantly enhance sales and profitability through a substantial offering of luxurious villas and townhouses.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Emaar Properties, a global property developer synonymous with pioneering architectural landmarks, today announces the launch of two new major projects, The Heights Country Club in Dubai, and Grand Club Resort next to The Oasis. Building on the company's impressive track record of shaping lifestyles and creating world-class integrated destinations, the new ventures not only demonstrate Emaar's vision to create the highest standards of high-end living experiences, but also strategically positions the company to launch a substantial number of villas and townhouses, which are expected to boost sales and profitability.

The first majestic development, sprawling across 81 million square feet and valued at AED 55 billion, is poised to set a new standard in premium high-end living. Designed to offer an exclusive retreat, it merges state-of-the-art amenities with serene landscapes, creating a haven of comfort and elegance.

Spanning over 60 million square feet and boasting a development value of AED 41 billion, the Grand Club Resort features the best of wellness and opulence. The resort is meticulously designed to house world-class wellness facilities, offering an unparalleled experience in luxury hospitality.

Commenting on these breakthrough destinations, Mohamed Alabbar, said: "Dubai stands not only as a city, but as a global titan in luxury, real estate, and as a vibrant tourist hub. With the launch of The Heights Country Club, and Grand Club Resort, we are taking this story to new levels. Emaar is not just contributing to Dubai's progress; we are leading the way, creating exclusive lifestyle destinations with unprecedented amenities that set new global standards.”

“Our ambition is bold and clear: to keep Dubai at the top of the global city rankings, leveraging cutting-edge technology to not only understand, but also predict and shape future trends. These developments are more than just projects; they are a powerful statement of our vision and commitment to excellence, representing the grandeur and transformative future of high-end living,” he added.

True to Emaar's ethos, both developments will feature environmentally conscious designs that are consistent with the company's goals of sustainable development and future-ready living spaces. These exclusive lifestyle destinations will be a harmonious blend of exclusivity, sustainability, and innovative design, setting new standards for high-end real estate in the UAE.

About Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties PJSC, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is a global property developer and provider of premium lifestyles, with a significant presence in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia. One of the world’s largest real estate companies, Emaar has a land bank over 1.7 billion sq. ft. in the UAE and key international markets.

With a proven track-record in delivery, Emaar has delivered approximately 108,000 residential units in Dubai and other global markets since 2002. Emaar has strong recurring revenue-generating assets with approx. 1,300,000 square meters of leasing revenue-generating assets and 34 hotels and resorts with over 8,700 keys (includes owned as well as managed hotels). Today, 46 percent of Emaar’s revenue is from its shopping malls & retail, hospitality & leisure and international subsidiaries.

Burj Khalifa, a global icon, Dubai Mall, the world's most-visited retail and lifestyle destination, and Dubai Fountain, the world’s largest performing fountain, are among Emaar’s trophy destinations.

