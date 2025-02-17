Initial focus on naval systems, with expansion into air, space and land applications

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and ELT Group, a global leader in the development of innovative technologies for electromagnetic spectrum and cyberspace applications, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to assess the potential for a future joint venture based in the United Arab Emirates.

The agreement was signed by Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director & CEO of EDGE Group, and Enzo Benigni, Chairman & CEO of ELT Group, at the EDGE stand during the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) 2025 in Abu Dhabi. This cooperation reflects both companies' commitment to exploring synergies in defence technologies, with a particular focus on innovation growth in the field of Electronic Warfare.

Should the collaboration be successful, the future entity will be established in the UAE and would focus on the development of Electronic Warfare (EW) systems, including Cyber Electromagnetic Applications (CEMA). One potential area of collaboration could be integrating these solutions into vessels built by EDGE Group’s maritime arm, ADSB, and MAESTRAL.

Enzo Benigni, Chairman & CEO of ELT Group, said: “This collaboration aligns with ELT's strategy to expand partnerships within the UAE defence ecosystem by working with key players like EDGE Group. The primary aim is to provide to UAE cutting-edge, locally developed EMSO solutions and to strengthen our position in export markets, particularly in non-NATO countries.”

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director & CEO of EDGE Group, said: “This marks the beginning of a long-term partnership with a highly regarded developer of sophisticated technologies for the electromagnetic spectrum and cyberspace—fields in which EDGE is already establishing itself as a leader. By combining ELT Group’s expertise with EDGE’s cross-domain capabilities and scale, we will integrate cutting-edge systems and electronic warfare solutions across multiple domains, ensuring superior situational awareness, threat detection, and countermeasure capabilities in air, land, and maritime, and space operations.”

This collaboration aims to enhance mutual capabilities across multiple domains, ensuring comprehensive electronic defence, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), electromagnetic attack, homeland security, and infrastructure protection. It will also reinforce both entities’ position as key players in the Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations (EMSO) and address the evolving needs of the defence sector both regionally and internationally.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

About ELT Group

For more than 70 years, it has been a world leader in Electronic Defense systems. Thanks to innovative management of the electromagnetic spectrum, achieved through proprietary and integrated technologies, today the brand is an international Group with a multi-domain approach that also covers Cyber, Space and Biodefense. By the experience gained through participation in major European Defense programs including Eurofighter Typhoon, FREMM, PPA today ELT Group is present in more than 30 countries in the World with more than 3000 systems supplied, and also participates in the project for the sixth generation avionics platform GCAP (Global Combat Air Programme)

ELT Group is headquartered in Italy, but has a presence in 11 countries located on 4 continents through sales offices and companies of strategic importance and local law in Germany and Saudi Arabia. Also part of the ELT Group are CY4GATE, which specializes in Cyber security and Cyber Intelligence, E4Life, Italy's first Biodefense company and Solynx Corporation, a US-based technology scouting company.